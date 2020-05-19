All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 456 S. Doheny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
456 S. Doheny Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

456 S. Doheny Drive

456 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

456 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Impressive One Bedroom With Formal Dining Room in Prime Beverly Hills Neighborhood - This gorgeous 1-bedroom 1-bathroom is simply amazing, the entire home is filled with charm! The living room features a large window with French doors and opens up to the formal dining room. The dining room has French doors, a custom chandelier and an A/C unit. Directly next to the dining room is the adorable kitchen that includes a fridge, stove, tons of cabinet space and a spice rack next to the stove. There is also a separate door that leads to the outside. In the hallway there is a linen closet with tons of shelves. The bedroom has two closets and additional portable wardrobe closets. The bathroom has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. There are beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. There is on-site laundry and 1-parking spot is available. This home is located in one of L.A.s best areas and minutes to West Hollywood, Sunset Junction West, restaurants and entertainment.

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one months lease on approved credit. Pets allowed with restrictions. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5396820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have any available units?
456 S. Doheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 456 S. Doheny Drive have?
Some of 456 S. Doheny Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 S. Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
456 S. Doheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 S. Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 S. Doheny Drive is pet friendly.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 456 S. Doheny Drive offers parking.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have a pool?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 S. Doheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 456 S. Doheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 456 S. Doheny Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts