Beverly Hills, CA
454 S Roxbury Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

454 S Roxbury Dr

454 Roxbury Dr · No Longer Available
Location

454 Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
4 Bedroom Stunner in Beverly Hills - Property Id: 152548

An unbelievable gem in the heart of Beverly Hills, right across the street from Roxbury park. Great location for the entire family...including Fido! It has all the original charm of wood floors and crown moldings, with tasteful modern touches, like central AC, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave). Wash/Dry hookups in the spacious laundry room. Remote controlled private garage parking for 3 cars, shared patio in the rear, and private patio in front to enjoy anytime. Huge master suite the you won't believe with sun room and small office area. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized also. One has it's own bath. Must see to believe. Tenants pay for their own utilities, plus a share of the water, trash, sewer (about $140/month)

Property Id 152548

(RLNE5178616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have any available units?
454 S Roxbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 454 S Roxbury Dr have?
Some of 454 S Roxbury Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 S Roxbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
454 S Roxbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 S Roxbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 S Roxbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 454 S Roxbury Dr offers parking.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 S Roxbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have a pool?
No, 454 S Roxbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 454 S Roxbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 S Roxbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 S Roxbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 S Roxbury Dr has units with air conditioning.
