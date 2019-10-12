454 S Roxbury Dr

Amenities

4 Bedroom Stunner in Beverly Hills



An unbelievable gem in the heart of Beverly Hills, right across the street from Roxbury park. Great location for the entire family...including Fido! It has all the original charm of wood floors and crown moldings, with tasteful modern touches, like central AC, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen (fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave). Wash/Dry hookups in the spacious laundry room. Remote controlled private garage parking for 3 cars, shared patio in the rear, and private patio in front to enjoy anytime. Huge master suite the you won't believe with sun room and small office area. The other 3 bedrooms are well-sized also. One has it's own bath. Must see to believe. Tenants pay for their own utilities, plus a share of the water, trash, sewer (about $140/month)



