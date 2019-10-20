All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated October 20 2019

442 South MAPLE Drive

442 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

442 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
Newly priced exquisite upper unit available in the distinctive city of Beverly Hills. The well-maintained space is light filled with large windows throughout each room. Newly updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bright white counters and cabinets, ample storage, and butlers pantry. The bath is recently updated and styled with a large walk in shower, separate tub and subway tiling. Enjoy the beautiful original features of hardwood floors, ornate molding and built-in shelving. Additional amenities include a single car garage parking, in unit washer and dryer, and use of the private courtyard. Located in one of the top school districts. Minutes to grocers, coffee shops, and less than two miles from the deluxe Westfield Shopping Center. Take advantage of this upscale unit in a peaceful, tree lined neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have any available units?
442 South MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 442 South MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 442 South MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 South MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
442 South MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 South MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 442 South MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 442 South MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 South MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 442 South MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 442 South MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 South MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 442 South MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
