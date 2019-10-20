442 South MAPLE Drive

Amenities

Newly priced exquisite upper unit available in the distinctive city of Beverly Hills. The well-maintained space is light filled with large windows throughout each room. Newly updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bright white counters and cabinets, ample storage, and butlers pantry. The bath is recently updated and styled with a large walk in shower, separate tub and subway tiling. Enjoy the beautiful original features of hardwood floors, ornate molding and built-in shelving. Additional amenities include a single car garage parking, in unit washer and dryer, and use of the private courtyard. Located in one of the top school districts. Minutes to grocers, coffee shops, and less than two miles from the deluxe Westfield Shopping Center. Take advantage of this upscale unit in a peaceful, tree lined neighborhood.