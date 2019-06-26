410 WALKER Drive

Amenities

Beautifully designed contemporary 4BR, 3.5BA home in Trousdale with explosive views of the city, mountains & ocean. Truly a home with indoor/outdoor living at its finest! Enter into this private oasis which entails an open floor plan for entertaining, Terrazzo tile entry, gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, Sub Zero & Viking appliances which opens to a breakfast area, sumptuous family room with fireplace, floor to ceiling glass windows, dining room, plus office/den with fireplace. All these rooms have doors leading out to the heated pool, deck with views! Lavish master suite with large walk-in closet, sliding doors that lead to the patio and view, dual vanity in bathroom and door that leads to a garden. One other bedroom en suite completes that side of the home. Third bedroom en suite and laundry room are off the kitchen. Surround sound throughout the house. Two car garage.