All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 410 WALKER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
410 WALKER Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:56 AM

410 WALKER Drive

410 Walker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

410 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully designed contemporary 4BR, 3.5BA home in Trousdale with explosive views of the city, mountains & ocean. Truly a home with indoor/outdoor living at its finest! Enter into this private oasis which entails an open floor plan for entertaining, Terrazzo tile entry, gorgeous hardwood floors, a gourmet chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry, Sub Zero & Viking appliances which opens to a breakfast area, sumptuous family room with fireplace, floor to ceiling glass windows, dining room, plus office/den with fireplace. All these rooms have doors leading out to the heated pool, deck with views! Lavish master suite with large walk-in closet, sliding doors that lead to the patio and view, dual vanity in bathroom and door that leads to a garden. One other bedroom en suite completes that side of the home. Third bedroom en suite and laundry room are off the kitchen. Surround sound throughout the house. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 WALKER Drive have any available units?
410 WALKER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 410 WALKER Drive have?
Some of 410 WALKER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 WALKER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 WALKER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 WALKER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 WALKER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 410 WALKER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 WALKER Drive offers parking.
Does 410 WALKER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 WALKER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 WALKER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 410 WALKER Drive has a pool.
Does 410 WALKER Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 WALKER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 WALKER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 WALKER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 WALKER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 WALKER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts