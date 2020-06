Amenities

Updated Brand New 1 bed 1 bath unit in Beverly Hills. Walk to Beverly Drive, Pavilions market, and Roxbury Park. Unit has brand new floors and appliances. Contact me now for showing. Ready for move in. Comes with permit for street parking. Washer/dryer inside unit. ALL NEW APPLIANCES. No smoking building. Water and trash covered. Very easy to show. Ready now.