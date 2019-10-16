All apartments in Beverly Hills
370 South ELM Drive
Last updated October 16 2019

370 South ELM Drive

370 South Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 South Elm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
Fully furnished..Extensively Remodeled-- Kitchen was newly remodeled with permits and with newer appliances . Brand new 24x24 marble floors and beautiful hardwood flooring. New walk-in closets. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. Approx 10' high ceilings w/ custom moldings and modern recessed halogen lighting system & designer fixtures throughout. Very large living room with fireplace, dining room, breakfast area. Huge master bedroom w/ sitting area, large custom walk-in closet & motorized blind system. Great walk-in closet in second bedroom as well. Double glaze and sound protected windows. Large deck with newly installed wood flooring (approx. 700 sqft). The unit comprises of entire first floor . Private grassy yard. No shared walls. Elevator goes to the front door of the unit. Walking distant to Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive fine dining and shops. One of the best priced leases on the market. Short Term Lease Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 South ELM Drive have any available units?
370 South ELM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 370 South ELM Drive have?
Some of 370 South ELM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 South ELM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
370 South ELM Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 South ELM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 370 South ELM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 370 South ELM Drive offer parking?
No, 370 South ELM Drive does not offer parking.
Does 370 South ELM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 South ELM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 South ELM Drive have a pool?
No, 370 South ELM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 370 South ELM Drive have accessible units?
No, 370 South ELM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 370 South ELM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 South ELM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 South ELM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 South ELM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
