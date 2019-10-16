370 South ELM Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

Fully furnished..Extensively Remodeled-- Kitchen was newly remodeled with permits and with newer appliances . Brand new 24x24 marble floors and beautiful hardwood flooring. New walk-in closets. Brand new top of the line washer and dryer. Approx 10' high ceilings w/ custom moldings and modern recessed halogen lighting system & designer fixtures throughout. Very large living room with fireplace, dining room, breakfast area. Huge master bedroom w/ sitting area, large custom walk-in closet & motorized blind system. Great walk-in closet in second bedroom as well. Double glaze and sound protected windows. Large deck with newly installed wood flooring (approx. 700 sqft). The unit comprises of entire first floor . Private grassy yard. No shared walls. Elevator goes to the front door of the unit. Walking distant to Beverly Drive and Rodeo Drive fine dining and shops. One of the best priced leases on the market. Short Term Lease Available!