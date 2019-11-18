368 South CRESCENT Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime Beverly Hills location walking distance to Beverly Drive! Charming townhome with two spacious bedrooms with one bath upstairs and one smaller bedroom with bath downstairs. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Located in a French Normandy styled fourplex, all the original details remain including a faux fireplace, crown moldings, original real hardwood flooring and dramatic staircase. Newer details include split A/C for upstairs and downstairs, double pane Milliard windows, washer/dryer and newer bathrooms. Parking for one car in secure garage with storage. Owner is willing to leave current furnishings if desired by new tenant. Pets and children welcome!