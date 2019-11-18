All apartments in Beverly Hills
368 South CRESCENT Avenue

368 S Crescent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

368 S Crescent Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime Beverly Hills location walking distance to Beverly Drive! Charming townhome with two spacious bedrooms with one bath upstairs and one smaller bedroom with bath downstairs. Gorgeous newly remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Located in a French Normandy styled fourplex, all the original details remain including a faux fireplace, crown moldings, original real hardwood flooring and dramatic staircase. Newer details include split A/C for upstairs and downstairs, double pane Milliard windows, washer/dryer and newer bathrooms. Parking for one car in secure garage with storage. Owner is willing to leave current furnishings if desired by new tenant. Pets and children welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have any available units?
368 South CRESCENT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have?
Some of 368 South CRESCENT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 South CRESCENT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
368 South CRESCENT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 South CRESCENT Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue offers parking.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have a pool?
No, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 368 South CRESCENT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 368 South CRESCENT Avenue has units with air conditioning.
