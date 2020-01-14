329 N La Peer Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

La Peer Bungalows - Property Id: 162861



Beautiful Beverly Hills Bungalow Apartment Home

This Bungalow is Private, Centrally Located and features a warm and inviting functional space for anyone.

Original Hardwood Flooring

Custom Windows and Doors

Private Courtyard

Private Garage Included

In-Unit Washer Dryer,

Full Kitchen

Air Conditioning

Gorgeous Living Room with Decor Mantle

Walk in Closet

Fantastic Kitchen Storage and Plentiful Cabinetry

This apartment is ready for move in!

Deposit is 1 Month based on approved credit.



Contact Ernest 323-639-3006 or email admin@weleasecali.com

Tours by appt only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162861

Property Id 162861



(RLNE5365606)