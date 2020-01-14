All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

329 N La Peer Dr

329 North La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

329 North La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
La Peer Bungalows - Property Id: 162861

Beautiful Beverly Hills Bungalow Apartment Home
This Bungalow is Private, Centrally Located and features a warm and inviting functional space for anyone.
Original Hardwood Flooring
Custom Windows and Doors
Private Courtyard
Private Garage Included
In-Unit Washer Dryer,
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Gorgeous Living Room with Decor Mantle
Walk in Closet
Fantastic Kitchen Storage and Plentiful Cabinetry
This apartment is ready for move in!
Deposit is 1 Month based on approved credit.

Contact Ernest 323-639-3006 or email admin@weleasecali.com
Tours by appt only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162861
Property Id 162861

(RLNE5365606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 N La Peer Dr have any available units?
329 N La Peer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 329 N La Peer Dr have?
Some of 329 N La Peer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 N La Peer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
329 N La Peer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 N La Peer Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 N La Peer Dr is pet friendly.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 329 N La Peer Dr offers parking.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 N La Peer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr have a pool?
No, 329 N La Peer Dr does not have a pool.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr have accessible units?
No, 329 N La Peer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 N La Peer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 N La Peer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 N La Peer Dr has units with air conditioning.

