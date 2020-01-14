329 N La Peer Dr

Amenities
La Peer Bungalows - Property Id: 162861
Beautiful Beverly Hills Bungalow Apartment Home
This Bungalow is Private, Centrally Located and features a warm and inviting functional space for anyone.
Original Hardwood Flooring
Custom Windows and Doors
Private Courtyard
Private Garage Included
In-Unit Washer Dryer,
Full Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Gorgeous Living Room with Decor Mantle
Walk in Closet
Fantastic Kitchen Storage and Plentiful Cabinetry
This apartment is ready for move in!
Deposit is 1 Month based on approved credit.
Contact Ernest 323-639-3006 or email admin@weleasecali.com
Tours by appt only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/162861
