324 South WETHERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking hot tub

WELCOME TO THIS CHARMING 4BR/4BA HOME IN THE EXCLUSIVE BEVERLY HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD! THIS PROPERTY FEATURES OPEN FLR PLAN, LRD FAMILY TM, PRIVATE DINING RM AND REMODELED SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, OAK FINISHED CABINETS AND COZY BREAKFAST NOOK; PROPERTY BOASTS 2 MASTER SUITES, ENTERTAINMENT ROOM, WHICH CAN BE USED AS A BEDRM; REMODELED BATHROOMS; HARDWOOD FRS THRU-OUT; UPDATED ELECTRICAL SYSTEM, COPPERES PLUMBING! GUEST HS (1BR/1ba) IN BACKYARDS WHICH IS INCLUDED IN LEASE; LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS - WALKING DISTANCE TO EXQUISITE RESTAURANTS, GYMS, BRAND NAMED SHOPS & LUXURY SPA, AND MINS AWAY FRM RODEO DR!!! WON'T LAST!