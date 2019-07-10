All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103

264 S Reeves Dr · No Longer Available
Location

264 S Reeves Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This one bedroom one bathroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, recently remodeled bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub, air conditioning, and stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Also comes with one carport space. Cats and dogs up to 25 lbs are accepted with additional deposit.
This 1920s building consists of eight recently renovated units and is located in the heart of Beverly Hills in a quiet residential neighborhood within walking distance to business district, stores, restaurants, and cafes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have any available units?
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have?
Some of 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 currently offering any rent specials?
264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 is pet friendly.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 offer parking?
Yes, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 offers parking.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have a pool?
No, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 does not have a pool.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have accessible units?
No, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 264 S Reeves Drive, Apt. 103 has units with air conditioning.
