Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

228 S Tower Dr

228 S Tower Dr · No Longer Available
Location

228 S Tower Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
OPEN HOUSE MONDAY MARCH 18th at 12:00 PM.
Stop by!!!

Text Ed at 213-640-9404 if you can make it!
Offering spacious one-bedrooms.

We are looking for immediate move-ins at this property.

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
$35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!

Neighboring Bel Air and West Hollywood, Beverly Hills is sometimes referred to as 90210, one of its primary zip codes. Known for its celebrity population, Beverly Hills offers some of the finest shopping and dining experiences around.

If you choose to rent in Beverly Hills, you will have the option to strut through the upscale shops on Rodeo Drive, savor nature at Beverly Hills Gardens Park or Coldwater Canyon Park, and take the scenic route from Laurel Canyon to Malibu on Mulholland Drive. You will also be able to tour Greystone Mansion and Park, which has been featured in dozens of films including The Big Lebowski, Spider-Man, The Social Network, and There Will Be Blood. You might even spot a few celebrities on occasion.

Convenient to the 405 and I-10 as well as LAX, getting around from Beverly Hills is a breeze.

(RLNE1987432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

