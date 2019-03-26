228 S Tower Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE MONDAY MARCH 18th at 12:00 PM.

Stop by!!!



Text Ed at 213-640-9404 if you can make it!

Offering spacious one-bedrooms.



We are looking for immediate move-ins at this property.



What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

$35.00 (per applicant or co-signer) made payable to Linder and Associates OR you can easily pay online at https://venmo.com/linderpropertymanagement

Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)



