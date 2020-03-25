216 South CAMDEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Centrally located in the heart of West Beverly Hills sits this charming Spanish home that offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The property features timeless original detailing, gleaming wood floors, tons of natural light. The home has recently been updated with newly decorated baths and a totally done Kitchen with beautiful Caesar Stone counter tops, custom cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The Living Room has an exquisite pitched wood beam ceiling that creates volume and character with a cozy gas fireplace. The Master bedroom feels like you have entered a luxury hotel suite with coffered ceilings and a Master spa-like Bath with beautiful stone work, glass enclosed shower and spa tub. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining or a Sunday BBQ. Beverly Hills schools and steps from the best Shopping and dining that the city has to offer. 2 car garage and a bonus space in the back.......this is the home you've been waiting for!!!