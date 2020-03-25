All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

216 South CAMDEN Drive

216 South Camden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

216 South Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Centrally located in the heart of West Beverly Hills sits this charming Spanish home that offers 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The property features timeless original detailing, gleaming wood floors, tons of natural light. The home has recently been updated with newly decorated baths and a totally done Kitchen with beautiful Caesar Stone counter tops, custom cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The Living Room has an exquisite pitched wood beam ceiling that creates volume and character with a cozy gas fireplace. The Master bedroom feels like you have entered a luxury hotel suite with coffered ceilings and a Master spa-like Bath with beautiful stone work, glass enclosed shower and spa tub. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining or a Sunday BBQ. Beverly Hills schools and steps from the best Shopping and dining that the city has to offer. 2 car garage and a bonus space in the back.......this is the home you've been waiting for!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have any available units?
216 South CAMDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have?
Some of 216 South CAMDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 South CAMDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 South CAMDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South CAMDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 South CAMDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 South CAMDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South CAMDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 216 South CAMDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 South CAMDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 South CAMDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 South CAMDEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 South CAMDEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

