213 South ALMONT Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This classic 1920's style Spanish home with 3 bed/2.5 baths (2100 sq feet) and a detached 2 car garage is set on a beautiful tree-lined street in a highly sought after area in Beverly Hills. The home is full of character and charm and is ideally located in the award-winning Beverly Hills School District. The living room with high ceilings has a gorgeous decorative fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room with a picture window and a crystal chandelier. The kitchen has desired appliances such as a dishwasher, wall oven, and large refrigerator and is open to the breakfast/sitting area. A separate laundry room is off the kitchen hallway and features a washer and dryer. The master bedroom suite opens to a large private den which is perfect as a home office or playroom. Find yourself walking distance from all of Beverly Hills' main attractions such as shopping, fine dining, and award-winning schools. Recently painted, this home is ready to move into today.