Beverly Hills, CA
213 South ALMONT Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

213 South ALMONT Drive

213 South Almont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

213 South Almont Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

This classic 1920's style Spanish home with 3 bed/2.5 baths (2100 sq feet) and a detached 2 car garage is set on a beautiful tree-lined street in a highly sought after area in Beverly Hills. The home is full of character and charm and is ideally located in the award-winning Beverly Hills School District. The living room with high ceilings has a gorgeous decorative fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room with a picture window and a crystal chandelier. The kitchen has desired appliances such as a dishwasher, wall oven, and large refrigerator and is open to the breakfast/sitting area. A separate laundry room is off the kitchen hallway and features a washer and dryer. The master bedroom suite opens to a large private den which is perfect as a home office or playroom. Find yourself walking distance from all of Beverly Hills' main attractions such as shopping, fine dining, and award-winning schools. Recently painted, this home is ready to move into today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have any available units?
213 South ALMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 213 South ALMONT Drive have?
Some of 213 South ALMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 South ALMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 South ALMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 South ALMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 213 South ALMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 213 South ALMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 South ALMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have a pool?
No, 213 South ALMONT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 213 South ALMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 South ALMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 South ALMONT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 South ALMONT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
