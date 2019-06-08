157 N La Peer Drive

Amenities

STUNNING 2B +1.5B IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS - Please text or email Karen to arrange a viewing by appointment



310.384.7300

micasita.la@gmail.com



157 N LaPeer Dr

Apt A

Beverly Hills 90211



Bright and charming 2 story townhouse in a 5 unit Bldg with quiet neighbors.

High ceilings

1100 sq ft

2 bdrms

1.5 baths

Laundry in unit

Hardwood floors throughout

AC

Parking in back

Addl street passes can be purchased through BH city hall.

Bldg covers water and trash.



Pets allowed upon approval. Must be small and quiet and ok with strangers in case of repairs with owner not present.



Current tenant is there through 6/9/19



(RLNE4933998)