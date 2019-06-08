All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 157 N La Peer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
157 N La Peer Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

157 N La Peer Drive

157 North La Peer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

157 North La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING 2B +1.5B IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS - Please text or email Karen to arrange a viewing by appointment

310.384.7300
micasita.la@gmail.com

157 N LaPeer Dr
Apt A
Beverly Hills 90211

Bright and charming 2 story townhouse in a 5 unit Bldg with quiet neighbors.
High ceilings
1100 sq ft
2 bdrms
1.5 baths
Laundry in unit
Hardwood floors throughout
AC
Parking in back
Addl street passes can be purchased through BH city hall.
Bldg covers water and trash.

Pets allowed upon approval. Must be small and quiet and ok with strangers in case of repairs with owner not present.

Current tenant is there through 6/9/19

(RLNE4933998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 N La Peer Drive have any available units?
157 N La Peer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 157 N La Peer Drive have?
Some of 157 N La Peer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 N La Peer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 N La Peer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 N La Peer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive offers parking.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have a pool?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBeverly Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,200Beverly Hills Apartments under $2,800
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CA
Palos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts