157 North La Peer Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Beverly Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING 2B +1.5B IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS - Please text or email Karen to arrange a viewing by appointment
310.384.7300 micasita.la@gmail.com
157 N LaPeer Dr Apt A Beverly Hills 90211
Bright and charming 2 story townhouse in a 5 unit Bldg with quiet neighbors. High ceilings 1100 sq ft 2 bdrms 1.5 baths Laundry in unit Hardwood floors throughout AC Parking in back Addl street passes can be purchased through BH city hall. Bldg covers water and trash.
Pets allowed upon approval. Must be small and quiet and ok with strangers in case of repairs with owner not present.
Current tenant is there through 6/9/19
(RLNE4933998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have any available units?
157 N La Peer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 157 N La Peer Drive have?
Some of 157 N La Peer Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 N La Peer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 N La Peer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 N La Peer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive offers parking.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have a pool?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 N La Peer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 N La Peer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 N La Peer Drive has units with air conditioning.