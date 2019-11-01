153 South PALM Drive

Amenities

Sophisticated living in the most desirable spot in Beverly Hills, located just off Wilshire, in walking distance to all the things you love in Beverly Hills. Live your best life in this naturally bright, 2B/2BA open plan, close to the finest shopping and restaurants available anywhere. A blank palette awaits you to add your own style to an already incredible space, designed by Sarah Akbary Interiors. With only 6 apartment homes, it's an oasis in Beverly Hills. European white oak hardwood floors, white honed quartz slab counters. stainless steel appliances, LED recessed lighting, Calcutta Porcelain wall tiles and Herringbone Porcelain floor tiles adorn the bathrooms. NEST thermostats control the climate of the central heating & AC. Desirable in unit laundry is provided. Large private, terrace. The stunning kitchen offers exceptional storage and top of the line appliances. The Master Bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet and a modern, stunning bathroom.