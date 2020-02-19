All apartments in Beverly Hills
138 Hamel

138 N Hamel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

138 N Hamel Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful and cozy fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of the Mission neighborhood. Inside this quiet apartment is an open living and dining room space along with an open kitchen area. The kitchen is fully equipped with all major appliances including a Vitamix and all cooking needs. Theres a large bedroom with a full size bed that gets great light. The bathroom comes with a large shower. The apartment is lined with windows and gets a lot of sun throughout the day.
Washer and dryer available in the building one floor down.

And outdoor space! Theres a beautiful large communal deck garden with a grill and heating lamps - perfect for San Franciscos cool evenings.

The location is incredible and central - the apartment is minutes away from tons of shops, cafes and restaurants on the Valencia Street corridor, the beautiful Dolores Park and the charming Noe Valley neighborhood.
Its a perfect spot for or a couple.

Available starting October 1st for 3 months (until the end of the year). Minimum stay 1 month, with option to extend.

Please note that max could stay at the apartment.

No dogs or cats permitted (sorry!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Hamel have any available units?
138 Hamel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 138 Hamel have?
Some of 138 Hamel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Hamel currently offering any rent specials?
138 Hamel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Hamel pet-friendly?
No, 138 Hamel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 138 Hamel offer parking?
No, 138 Hamel does not offer parking.
Does 138 Hamel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Hamel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Hamel have a pool?
No, 138 Hamel does not have a pool.
Does 138 Hamel have accessible units?
No, 138 Hamel does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Hamel have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Hamel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Hamel have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Hamel does not have units with air conditioning.
