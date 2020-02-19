Amenities

Beautiful and cozy fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of the Mission neighborhood. Inside this quiet apartment is an open living and dining room space along with an open kitchen area. The kitchen is fully equipped with all major appliances including a Vitamix and all cooking needs. Theres a large bedroom with a full size bed that gets great light. The bathroom comes with a large shower. The apartment is lined with windows and gets a lot of sun throughout the day.

Washer and dryer available in the building one floor down.



And outdoor space! Theres a beautiful large communal deck garden with a grill and heating lamps - perfect for San Franciscos cool evenings.



The location is incredible and central - the apartment is minutes away from tons of shops, cafes and restaurants on the Valencia Street corridor, the beautiful Dolores Park and the charming Noe Valley neighborhood.

Its a perfect spot for or a couple.



Available starting October 1st for 3 months (until the end of the year). Minimum stay 1 month, with option to extend.



Please note that max could stay at the apartment.



No dogs or cats permitted (sorry!)