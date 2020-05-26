136 N Hamel Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This recently remodeled Beverly Hills home is ready for the perfect tenant. This single story, three-bathroom home has oak flooring throughout and natural lighting that flows through the spacious living room. The living room features high ceilings, large curved accent window and fireplace.



The kitchen was remodeled with new appliances and Turkish marble countertops. The bedrooms are very spacious, the master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Outside the home you have a two-car garage with bathroom, wired with ethernet and cable, and laundry hookups.



This exquisite home sits on a large lot with a citrus tree in the backyard. This is a must see in Beverly Hills!