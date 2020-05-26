All apartments in Beverly Hills
136 N Hamel Drive

136 North Hamel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 North Hamel Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently remodeled Beverly Hills home is ready for the perfect tenant. This single story, three-bathroom home has oak flooring throughout and natural lighting that flows through the spacious living room. The living room features high ceilings, large curved accent window and fireplace.

The kitchen was remodeled with new appliances and Turkish marble countertops. The bedrooms are very spacious, the master bedroom features an ensuite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Outside the home you have a two-car garage with bathroom, wired with ethernet and cable, and laundry hookups.

This exquisite home sits on a large lot with a citrus tree in the backyard. This is a must see in Beverly Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 N Hamel Drive have any available units?
136 N Hamel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 136 N Hamel Drive have?
Some of 136 N Hamel Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 N Hamel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 N Hamel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 N Hamel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 136 N Hamel Drive offers parking.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive have a pool?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 N Hamel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 N Hamel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
