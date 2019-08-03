All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

132 South PALM Drive

132 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

132 South Palm Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short or long term unfurnished lease available immediately. Experience the best of Beverly Hills in this spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath available now. Located within a side-by-side duplex, this property shows immense pride of ownership and has been updated perfectly to cater to today's modern living standards, without compromising the integrity of the original architecture. High ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining area, natural light, and side-by-side private parking are just a few of the promising features that await you. This is a home ideal for those who want to be impressed by all that the city has to offer. Moments from incredible shopping and dining & conveniently located in between Doheny and Beverly Dr, and in close proximity to Beverly Vista (Beverly Hills' new middle school), rarely does a property of this kind become available. Please note: no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 South PALM Drive have any available units?
132 South PALM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 132 South PALM Drive have?
Some of 132 South PALM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 South PALM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 South PALM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 South PALM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 South PALM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 132 South PALM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 South PALM Drive offers parking.
Does 132 South PALM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 South PALM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 South PALM Drive have a pool?
No, 132 South PALM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 South PALM Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 South PALM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 South PALM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 South PALM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 South PALM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 South PALM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
