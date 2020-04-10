130 South CANON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 half Bathroom in a triplex newly remodeled & rebuilt (2016) 2- story bungalow townhome with it's own private patio in the heart of Beverly Hills. Each bungalow is unique and has its own address, private entrance, and 2-spaces in the parking garage. Spa style bathrooms for every bedroom. Downstairs guest bathroom. Luxury finishes at every turn. Modern kitchen with island with new high-end appliances. Controlled access. Get the feel of living in your own luxury house. Close proximity to The Montage, The Sixty, and The Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel, amazing restaurants and shops. Beverly Hills is a world-renowned icon of sophistication, luxury, service and the premiere destination for the best shopping (Rodeo Drive) restaurants and extraordinary art & culture.