All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing

2135 Cedar Street · (510) 239-7816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
North Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Shared Rooms - www.casacedar.com · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath

Unit Extra Large Quad Studio · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath · 300 sqft

Unit Private Single Room · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 3 Bath

7 Bedrooms

Unit Casa Cedar Entire House - 21 residents · Avail. now

$14,849

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto?

Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.com!
We have a total of UP TO 20 beds and can host a group of 10 - 20 residents!
Casa Cedar offers clean, beautiful housing in a phenomenal location with many amenities.

Amazing house features include:
- Fully furnished single and shared bedrooms, including: Single, Double, Triple, and Quad Rooms
- Ultra-Fast 10-Gig Wifi and Ethernet Internet - this is the fastest home internet in the state of California!
- All residents get a desk, dresser, bed and electronic safe.
- Linens, towels, pillows and much more are provided.
- Lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and gorgeous architectural details
- Gourmet Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Huge Back Deck
- Free on-site Laundry
- Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water
- Solar Panels and Green Energy efficiency

Utilities cost is about 60 per person per month.

We're super close to campus in a safe and amazing neighborhood.

Contact us and we'll be happy to host you in our community. Welcome aboard!

Check out our house at:
www.casacedar.com

Please go to the website, everything you want to know is at:
www.casacedar.com.

You can watch a video tour at:
www.casacedar.com/video

Thanks!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4234699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have any available units?
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing has 4 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have?
Some of Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing currently offering any rent specials?
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing pet-friendly?
No, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing offer parking?
Yes, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing does offer parking.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have a pool?
No, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing does not have a pool.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have accessible units?
No, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing does not have accessible units.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing has units with dishwashers.
Does Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing have units with air conditioning?
No, Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity