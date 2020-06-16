Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing

Amenities

Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto?



Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.com!

We have a total of UP TO 20 beds and can host a group of 10 - 20 residents!

Casa Cedar offers clean, beautiful housing in a phenomenal location with many amenities.



Amazing house features include:

- Fully furnished single and shared bedrooms, including: Single, Double, Triple, and Quad Rooms

- Ultra-Fast 10-Gig Wifi and Ethernet Internet - this is the fastest home internet in the state of California!

- All residents get a desk, dresser, bed and electronic safe.

- Linens, towels, pillows and much more are provided.

- Lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and gorgeous architectural details

- Gourmet Fully Equipped Kitchen

- Huge Back Deck

- Free on-site Laundry

- Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water

- Solar Panels and Green Energy efficiency



Utilities cost is about 60 per person per month.



We're super close to campus in a safe and amazing neighborhood.



Contact us and we'll be happy to host you in our community. Welcome aboard!



Thanks!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4234699)