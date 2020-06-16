Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing

Amenities
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto?
Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.com!
We have a total of UP TO 20 beds and can host a group of 10 - 20 residents!
Casa Cedar offers clean, beautiful housing in a phenomenal location with many amenities.
Amazing house features include:
- Fully furnished single and shared bedrooms, including: Single, Double, Triple, and Quad Rooms
- Ultra-Fast 10-Gig Wifi and Ethernet Internet - this is the fastest home internet in the state of California!
- All residents get a desk, dresser, bed and electronic safe.
- Linens, towels, pillows and much more are provided.
- Lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and gorgeous architectural details
- Gourmet Fully Equipped Kitchen
- Huge Back Deck
- Free on-site Laundry
- Reverse Osmosis Filtered Water
- Solar Panels and Green Energy efficiency
Utilities cost is about 60 per person per month.
We're super close to campus in a safe and amazing neighborhood.
Contact us and we'll be happy to host you in our community. Welcome aboard!
Check out our house at:
www.casacedar.com
Please go to the website, everything you want to know is at:
www.casacedar.com.
You can watch a video tour at:
www.casacedar.com/video
Thanks!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4234699)