2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
186 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Berkeley
64 Units Available
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,847
654 sqft
An array of one- and two-bedrooms located one block from UC Berkeley. This building is pet-friendly and recently renovated, with air conditioning, hardwood floors, patios/balconies and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West Berkeley
6 Units Available
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
21 Units Available
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1
1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
675 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1929 Ashby Ave
1929 Ashby Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
610 sqft
Move-in special! $1000.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1631 Stuart Street Unit B
1631 Stuart St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2570 Virginia Street
2570 Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1040 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo in secured building just 3 blocks to UC Berkeley - Bright and airy large, top level condo with recent updates located just 3 blocks from the UC Berkeley campus.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1537 Harmon St - 3
1537 Harmon Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
765 sqft
updated! kitchen including appliances, new bathroom, new carpet wood flooring its a sight to see! call us to make appointment to view Remote control gate, community patio, community garden
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
North Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Panoramic Hill
1 Unit Available
2905 Channing Way
2905 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1124 sqft
$3,600 - 2 BRMs Furnished Condo Near UCBK Stadium - MUST SEE. Prime Location plus City Water Views: Extensive Renovation with countless Upgrades for this Gorgeous condo.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1844 Yosemite Rd
1844 Yosemite Road, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
2699 sqft
BEBE C MCRAE - Cell: 510-928-3912 - Beautiful and spacious traditional with splendid Bay views! 2 bedrooms, including master suite, and 2 full baths plus study or den opening to the gardens. Very large surrounding gardens provide maximum privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
