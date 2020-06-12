/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
101 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Berkeley, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
South Berkeley
32 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Berkeley
102 Units Available
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1183 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at The Addison.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Berkeley
8 Units Available
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,020
592 sqft
In the Gourmet Ghetto area near public transit. New, spacious apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 8 at 08:08pm
Claremont Elmwood
7 Units Available
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
801 sqft
Established in 2013, Telegraph Gardens provides two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Berkeley, CA.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
West Berkeley
151 Units Available
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1844 Yosemite Rd
1844 Yosemite Road, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
2699 sqft
BEBE C MCRAE - Cell: 510-928-3912 - Beautiful and spacious traditional with splendid Bay views! 2 bedrooms, including master suite, and 2 full baths plus study or den opening to the gardens. Very large surrounding gardens provide maximum privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Berkeley
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bayfront and Peninsula
9 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,109
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Bayfront and Peninsula
23 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
East Shore
1 Unit Available
555 Pierce st
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1082 sqft
Upgraded Apartment in a Serene Setting - Property Id: 79770 Recently remodeled, beautiful two bedroom two bath with fully equipped kitchen and large walk in closet. All stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
1336 Powell Street
1336 Powell Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
2Bed+Den / 2.5Ba Townhome - Convenient Location - Rent: $3,800 Deposit: $4,000 Welcome home to this tri-level townhome with 2 master bedroom suites and a bonus den on the first floor.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Central Emeryville
1 Unit Available
5855 Horton St., #609
5855 Horton Street, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
Lovely 2/2 at with tons of light at desirable Terraces at Emery Station! - Vacant and easy to show! Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view! 5855 Horton Street #609 Emeryville, CA 94608 Come home to this light and airy corner unit with a wrap around
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Dartmouth
1 Unit Available
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.
Results within 5 miles of Berkeley
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Koreatown-Northgate
29 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Produce and Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
