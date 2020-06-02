Amenities
3111 Eton Ave. #3 Available 07/10/20 Elmwood-Claremont One Bedroom Condo Coming Soon - Found in the charming and desirable Elmwood/Claremont neighborhood of Berkeley, this sophisticated second floor condominium is situated in a 4 unit building centrally located to UC Berkeley, San Francisco, and the rest of the Bay Area! The one bedroom, one bathroom home with a formal dining room brings the old world elegance of a Mediterranean into the convenience of modern living. Accessible by a common entrance, this exquisite rental is welcoming and bright with an abundance of windows, beautiful inlay hardwood floors, and light hues of color throughout. The large living room with a fireplace and built-in book shelves can be separated by French doors or remain open to the formal dining room for a grand appearance. An all-electric kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and farm house sink also boosts a breakfast nook, all white cabinets and a generous amount of counter space. You will delight in calling this your home. This unit is approximately 820 square feet and features:
*Detached 1 Car Garage-Remote Access
*Common Washer and Dryer Paid by HOA
*Shared Yard
*Heat and Water Paid by HOA
*Residential Neighborhood
*Skylight
*Easy Access to Highway 13, 24 and I580, I880 Freeways
*95 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/3111-eton-ave-berkeley-ca-94705
*Public Transportation: Extremely close to AC Transit Lines 51B, 49, 851 and AC Transbay Line E direct to San Francisco. Also close access to Rockridge BART.
*Easy access to San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport
*Close Attractions: Elmwood & Rockridge Shops and Eateries, Claremont Hotel and Club, UC Berkeley, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve and Tilden Regional Park
Welcome Home!
Lease Terms:
Water and Heat Included
One Parking Space
Tenant is Required to Have Renters Insurance
Minimum One Year Lease, Multiple Year Option
**This is a Non-Smoking Home
Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn
510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4891225)