3111 Eton Ave. #3 Available 07/10/20 Elmwood-Claremont One Bedroom Condo Coming Soon - Found in the charming and desirable Elmwood/Claremont neighborhood of Berkeley, this sophisticated second floor condominium is situated in a 4 unit building centrally located to UC Berkeley, San Francisco, and the rest of the Bay Area! The one bedroom, one bathroom home with a formal dining room brings the old world elegance of a Mediterranean into the convenience of modern living. Accessible by a common entrance, this exquisite rental is welcoming and bright with an abundance of windows, beautiful inlay hardwood floors, and light hues of color throughout. The large living room with a fireplace and built-in book shelves can be separated by French doors or remain open to the formal dining room for a grand appearance. An all-electric kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and farm house sink also boosts a breakfast nook, all white cabinets and a generous amount of counter space. You will delight in calling this your home. This unit is approximately 820 square feet and features:

*Detached 1 Car Garage-Remote Access

*Common Washer and Dryer Paid by HOA

*Shared Yard

*Heat and Water Paid by HOA

*Residential Neighborhood

*Skylight

*Easy Access to Highway 13, 24 and I580, I880 Freeways

*95 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/3111-eton-ave-berkeley-ca-94705

*Public Transportation: Extremely close to AC Transit Lines 51B, 49, 851 and AC Transbay Line E direct to San Francisco. Also close access to Rockridge BART.

*Easy access to San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport

*Close Attractions: Elmwood & Rockridge Shops and Eateries, Claremont Hotel and Club, UC Berkeley, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve and Tilden Regional Park



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Water and Heat Included

One Parking Space

Tenant is Required to Have Renters Insurance

Minimum One Year Lease, Multiple Year Option

**This is a Non-Smoking Home



Contact:

Martin Chan

DRE# 01400871 or

Bonita Chinn



510-584-9078

rentals@discoinvest.com

www.discoinvest.com

DRE# 01911108



No Pets Allowed



