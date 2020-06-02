All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 3111 Eton Ave. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
3111 Eton Ave. #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3111 Eton Ave. #3

3111 Eton Avenue · (510) 584-9078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Claremont Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3111 Eton Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3111 Eton Ave. #3 · Avail. Jul 10

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3111 Eton Ave. #3 Available 07/10/20 Elmwood-Claremont One Bedroom Condo Coming Soon - Found in the charming and desirable Elmwood/Claremont neighborhood of Berkeley, this sophisticated second floor condominium is situated in a 4 unit building centrally located to UC Berkeley, San Francisco, and the rest of the Bay Area! The one bedroom, one bathroom home with a formal dining room brings the old world elegance of a Mediterranean into the convenience of modern living. Accessible by a common entrance, this exquisite rental is welcoming and bright with an abundance of windows, beautiful inlay hardwood floors, and light hues of color throughout. The large living room with a fireplace and built-in book shelves can be separated by French doors or remain open to the formal dining room for a grand appearance. An all-electric kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and farm house sink also boosts a breakfast nook, all white cabinets and a generous amount of counter space. You will delight in calling this your home. This unit is approximately 820 square feet and features:
*Detached 1 Car Garage-Remote Access
*Common Washer and Dryer Paid by HOA
*Shared Yard
*Heat and Water Paid by HOA
*Residential Neighborhood
*Skylight
*Easy Access to Highway 13, 24 and I580, I880 Freeways
*95 Walk Score: https://www.walkscore.com/score/3111-eton-ave-berkeley-ca-94705
*Public Transportation: Extremely close to AC Transit Lines 51B, 49, 851 and AC Transbay Line E direct to San Francisco. Also close access to Rockridge BART.
*Easy access to San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport
*Close Attractions: Elmwood & Rockridge Shops and Eateries, Claremont Hotel and Club, UC Berkeley, Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve and Tilden Regional Park

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Water and Heat Included
One Parking Space
Tenant is Required to Have Renters Insurance
Minimum One Year Lease, Multiple Year Option
**This is a Non-Smoking Home

Contact:
Martin Chan
DRE# 01400871 or
Bonita Chinn

510-584-9078
rentals@discoinvest.com
www.discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have any available units?
3111 Eton Ave. #3 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have?
Some of 3111 Eton Ave. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Eton Ave. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Eton Ave. #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Eton Ave. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 does offer parking.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have a pool?
No, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Eton Ave. #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3111 Eton Ave. #3 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3111 Eton Ave. #3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Allston + Stadium
2312 Fulton Street Suite C
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity