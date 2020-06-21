2905 Channing Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

$3,600 - 2 BRMs Furnished Condo Near UCBK Stadium - MUST SEE.

Prime Location plus City Water Views: Extensive Renovation with countless Upgrades for this Gorgeous condo. Includes fantastic furnishings with Contemporary Top Quality Italian Furniture. Gorgeous hand painted wall murals and wood panel colorings were done exclusively and tastefully by a talented, local artist. Beautiful high end window shades good for either privacy or room darkening. New hardwood floors throughout with new appliances and Countertops in the kitchen. Luxurious remote control gas fireplace.



Rent is for a maximum of three people. One bedroom is large and can easily accommodate two people. There is an additional fee of $154 per person that covers water/sewage, internet, trash, and outdoor maintenance. The internet is extremely fast and has unlimited data. Tenants are responsible for electricity which is reasonable since all the lighting is LED.



Looking for Mature, Responsible, Serious, and Clean Students who will take good care of this amazing home. Prefer Junior/Senior.



Please include with your inquiries a detailed introduction of your group: number of people, years in school, study major, sport/music/clubs/hobbies, Names and contact info for each person. This information greatly helps speed up the selection process.



THANK YOU.

Renovated 1924 and 2017.