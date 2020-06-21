All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:16 PM

2905 Channing Way

2905 Channing Way · (650) 289-8673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
Panoramic Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
$3,600 - 2 BRMs Furnished Condo Near UCBK Stadium - MUST SEE.
Prime Location plus City Water Views: Extensive Renovation with countless Upgrades for this Gorgeous condo. Includes fantastic furnishings with Contemporary Top Quality Italian Furniture. Gorgeous hand painted wall murals and wood panel colorings were done exclusively and tastefully by a talented, local artist. Beautiful high end window shades good for either privacy or room darkening. New hardwood floors throughout with new appliances and Countertops in the kitchen. Luxurious remote control gas fireplace.

Rent is for a maximum of three people. One bedroom is large and can easily accommodate two people. There is an additional fee of $154 per person that covers water/sewage, internet, trash, and outdoor maintenance. The internet is extremely fast and has unlimited data. Tenants are responsible for electricity which is reasonable since all the lighting is LED.

Looking for Mature, Responsible, Serious, and Clean Students who will take good care of this amazing home. Prefer Junior/Senior.

Please include with your inquiries a detailed introduction of your group: number of people, years in school, study major, sport/music/clubs/hobbies, Names and contact info for each person. This information greatly helps speed up the selection process.

THANK YOU.
Renovated 1924 and 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Channing Way have any available units?
2905 Channing Way has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2905 Channing Way have?
Some of 2905 Channing Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Channing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Channing Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Channing Way pet-friendly?
No, 2905 Channing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2905 Channing Way offer parking?
No, 2905 Channing Way does not offer parking.
Does 2905 Channing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Channing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Channing Way have a pool?
No, 2905 Channing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Channing Way have accessible units?
No, 2905 Channing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Channing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Channing Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2905 Channing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2905 Channing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
