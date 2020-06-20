2626 Etna Street Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Experience living in a friendly, Walker’s Paradise, and Very Bikeable rated Claremont Elmwood neighborhood in Berkeley, California!



This unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment unit is conveniently close to and from Downtown Berkeley, public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks!



The intimate interior features polished hardwood flooring, tile flooring in the bathroom, and big windows. Its nice kitchen consists of smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven range, and fine cabinets and drawers for storage. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A pedestal sink and enclosed shower furnished its bathroom.



A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available. For climate control, the unit has installed gas heating. For vehicle parking, there’s a 1-car attached garage for $100. No pets and no smoking in the property.



The tenant will be responsible for the gas, water (separate water meter), electricity, cable, and the internet, whereas the landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UwnHxLGD6Xw



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 92

Bike Score: 85



Nearby parks: Willard Park, People's Park, and Monkey Island Park.



Bus lines:

604 Head Royce - Hebrew Day - Berk. - 0.1 mile

605 Head Royce - Montclair – College - 0.1 mile

51B University - College – Rockridge - 0.1 mile

851 College - Broadway All Nighter - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

RD-N Richmond - 1.0 mile

OR-N Richmond - 1.0 mile

RD-S Millbrae - 1.0 mile

OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.0 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5842739)