2626 Etna Street Unit B

2626 Etna Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA 94704
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Experience living in a friendly, Walker’s Paradise, and Very Bikeable rated Claremont Elmwood neighborhood in Berkeley, California!

This unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment unit is conveniently close to and from Downtown Berkeley, public transportation stops/hub, playground, and parks!

The intimate interior features polished hardwood flooring, tile flooring in the bathroom, and big windows. Its nice kitchen consists of smooth countertops, refrigerator, oven range, and fine cabinets and drawers for storage. Built-in closet in the bedroom. A pedestal sink and enclosed shower furnished its bathroom.

A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available. For climate control, the unit has installed gas heating. For vehicle parking, there’s a 1-car attached garage for $100. No pets and no smoking in the property.

The tenant will be responsible for the gas, water (separate water meter), electricity, cable, and the internet, whereas the landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UwnHxLGD6Xw

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 92
Bike Score: 85

Nearby parks: Willard Park, People's Park, and Monkey Island Park.

Bus lines:
604 Head Royce - Hebrew Day - Berk. - 0.1 mile
605 Head Royce - Montclair – College - 0.1 mile
51B University - College – Rockridge - 0.1 mile
851 College - Broadway All Nighter - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
RD-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
OR-N Richmond - 1.0 mile
RD-S Millbrae - 1.0 mile
OR-S Warm Springs/South Fremont - 1.0 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have any available units?
2626 Etna Street Unit B has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have?
Some of 2626 Etna Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 Etna Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2626 Etna Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 Etna Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 2626 Etna Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2626 Etna Street Unit B does offer parking.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 Etna Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 2626 Etna Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2626 Etna Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 Etna Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2626 Etna Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2626 Etna Street Unit B has units with air conditioning.
