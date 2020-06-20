All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 2429 Webster St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
2429 Webster St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2429 Webster St.

2429 Webster Street · (510) 239-5316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
Claremont Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2429 Webster Street, Berkeley, CA 94705
Claremont Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Sunny, clean, well-lit, and beautiful 1st floor studio unit. You are blocks from the Elmwood shopping district (and College Ave) which includes: Cafe Roma, the Elwood Movie Theatre, Shen Hua, Wells Fargo, La Mediterranee, Nabolom bakery, Sweet Dreams, Trattoria La Siciliana, Berkeley's Elmwood Library branch, Elmwood Post Office, Summer Kitchen, Donato, dry cleaner, laundromat, 7-Eleven and much more (www.elmwoodshop.com). Also the Telegraph shopping district with Whole foods only a block away! You can walk to UC Berkeley's campus, you can walk to the Rockridge shopping district and BART.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Webster St. have any available units?
2429 Webster St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
Is 2429 Webster St. currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Webster St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Webster St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Webster St. is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Webster St. offer parking?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not offer parking.
Does 2429 Webster St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Webster St. have a pool?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not have a pool.
Does 2429 Webster St. have accessible units?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Webster St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 Webster St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 Webster St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2429 Webster St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
K Street Flats
2020 Kittredge St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity