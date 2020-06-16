2387 Virginia

Amenities

$4,550/month: Spring Semester



The Space



This is a newly-renovated, modern, and furnished 2-bedroom apartment with 4 beds. The apartment design offers modern furniture, upscale features with custom finishes. The apartment is a one block from from UC Berkeley campus and walking distance to Downtown Berkeley Bart. Shopping, restaurants, groceries are walking distance!



The first bedroom has two (2) twin beds - bunk-bed style. The second bedroom has one (1) twin-sized bed. The living room has a private door with a sofa-bed (which converts into a full-sized bed).



We handle all utilities, apartment amenities, kitchen and bathroom essentials, and more! All you need to bring with you are your personal items, and we will handle the rest.



Fully furnished newly-renovated 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of downtown Berkeley, close to shops, restaurants. It is a close walk to Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus.



The first private room has two twin-sized beds (bunk-bed). The second private room and the living room connect with the living room having its own separate door. The Sofabed in the living room has a tempurpedic mattress and the private room has a twin-sized bed.



Newly renovated fully-equipped kitchen with eat-in dining, complete kitchen appliances, cookware, utensils, gas stove, microwave, fridge, and stainless steel appliances.



TV and high-speed internet and cable are provided



Complete linen set, towels, and bathroom essentials are provided



Bedrooms have dressers, hangers, drawers and side tables



There are two (2) study tables and study chairs with lamp and laptop working friendly stations



Furnished living room with TV and 2 dining areas



The kitchen and bath feature modern tiling



Linens, towels, and bathroom essentials are provided



Apartment is a second-floor walk-up



