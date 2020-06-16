All apartments in Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
2387 Virginia
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:28 AM

2387 Virginia

2387 Virginia Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2387 Virginia Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
Northside

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
$4,550/month: Spring Semester

APARTMENT DETAILS

The Space

This is a newly-renovated, modern, and furnished 2-bedroom apartment with 4 beds. The apartment design offers modern furniture, upscale features with custom finishes. The apartment is a one block from from UC Berkeley campus and walking distance to Downtown Berkeley Bart. Shopping, restaurants, groceries are walking distance!

The first bedroom has two (2) twin beds - bunk-bed style. The second bedroom has one (1) twin-sized bed. The living room has a private door with a sofa-bed (which converts into a full-sized bed).

We handle all utilities, apartment amenities, kitchen and bathroom essentials, and more! All you need to bring with you are your personal items, and we will handle the rest.

Amenities

Fully furnished newly-renovated 2-bedroom apartment located in the heart of downtown Berkeley, close to shops, restaurants. It is a close walk to Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus.

The first private room has two twin-sized beds (bunk-bed). The second private room and the living room connect with the living room having its own separate door. The Sofabed in the living room has a tempurpedic mattress and the private room has a twin-sized bed.

Newly renovated fully-equipped kitchen with eat-in dining, complete kitchen appliances, cookware, utensils, gas stove, microwave, fridge, and stainless steel appliances.

TV and high-speed internet and cable are provided

Complete linen set, towels, and bathroom essentials are provided

Bedrooms have dressers, hangers, drawers and side tables

There are two (2) study tables and study chairs with lamp and laptop working friendly stations

Furnished living room with TV and 2 dining areas

The kitchen and bath feature modern tiling

Linens, towels, and bathroom essentials are provided

Apartment is a second-floor walk-up

Private bathroom wi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2387 Virginia have any available units?
2387 Virginia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
What amenities does 2387 Virginia have?
Some of 2387 Virginia's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2387 Virginia currently offering any rent specials?
2387 Virginia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2387 Virginia pet-friendly?
No, 2387 Virginia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2387 Virginia offer parking?
No, 2387 Virginia does not offer parking.
Does 2387 Virginia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2387 Virginia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2387 Virginia have a pool?
No, 2387 Virginia does not have a pool.
Does 2387 Virginia have accessible units?
No, 2387 Virginia does not have accessible units.
Does 2387 Virginia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2387 Virginia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2387 Virginia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2387 Virginia does not have units with air conditioning.
