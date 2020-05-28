All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 2333 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
2333 8th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

2333 8th Street

2333 Eighth Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
West Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Lovely 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental located in the West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished.

The property is close to Downtown Berkeley, near to public transportation stops/hub, and is rated as Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise by walkscore.com, so it means your daily errands can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle!

The unit’s comfy interior has laminated flooring while its kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, and oven/ range. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo enclosed in glass panel furnished its bathrooms. This is a pet-friendly home (but no pit bull) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the unit, though. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with 1 assigned, uncovered parking spot.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and the internet. The landlord is responsible for trash and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 89
Bike Score: 99

Bus lines:
Z San Francisco – Albany - 0.1 mile
49 Rockridge Bart / Dwight S.P. - 0.2 mile
72 Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.2 mile
72M Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Capitol Corridor - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5811285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 8th Street have any available units?
2333 8th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2333 8th Street have?
Some of 2333 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2333 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2333 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 2333 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2333 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2333 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2333 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity