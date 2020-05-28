2333 8th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking microwave

Lovely 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental located in the West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is furnished but can be rented as unfurnished.



The property is close to Downtown Berkeley, near to public transportation stops/hub, and is rated as Very Walkable and a Biker’s Paradise by walkscore.com, so it means your daily errands can be done easily either on foot or by bicycle!



The unit’s comfy interior has laminated flooring while its kitchen is equipped with smooth granite countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, refrigerator, microwave, and oven/ range. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with gas heating. Vanity cabinets and shower/tub combo enclosed in glass panel furnished its bathrooms. This is a pet-friendly home (but no pit bull) with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited in the unit, though. The exterior has an owner-maintained fenced yard-- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. It comes with 1 assigned, uncovered parking spot.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, water, sewage, cable, and the internet. The landlord is responsible for trash and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 89

Bike Score: 99



Bus lines:

Z San Francisco – Albany - 0.1 mile

49 Rockridge Bart / Dwight S.P. - 0.2 mile

72 Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.2 mile

72M Richmond - Downtown Oakland - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Capitol Corridor - 0.5 mile



