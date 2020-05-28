All apartments in Berkeley
2110 Haste Street
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

2110 Haste Street

2110 Haste Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

2110 Haste Street, Berkeley, CA 94704
Downtown Berkeley

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
media room
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
Property Amenities
media room
This is a 2-bedroom apartment in a luxury building in the heart of downtown Berkeley. The apartment is 5 mins from Downtown Berkeley Bart & UC Berkeley. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, theaters, groceries.

Please email me expressing your interest in my apartment and tell me a little about yourself and who would be renting the unit. Please include your contact information and the best time to contact you. Below is a basic description of the unit. More details are available upon request. Thank you, and welcome to Berkeley!

The deposit is $2,800. First months rent of $4,699 and the deposit of $2,800 should be paid before move-in. If you are interested in more pictures of our apartments, please let us know, and we are happy to send more information to you. . The apartment rate includes electricity and apartment amenities. Linens and towels are provided.

The Space:
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Livingroom: Furnished with Sofa Bed
Dining & Kitchen: Furnished and complete with amenities
Property: Apartment
Tenants: 5 Tenants Maximum
Room Mates: None -- This is a Furnished Private Unit
Towels and Sheets are Provided
Terms: Month-to-Month

Prices:
Rate: $4,699/Month
Deposit: $3,000
Rental Dates: Potentially flexible within a few days of the academic terms

Summer Session 2
Fall Semester
Spring Semester
Academic Year (Fall+Spring Semester)

Apartment Amenities:
This apartment is ideal for visiting scholars, travelers, responsible professionals, UC Berkeley students, , short-term contract workers.
The apartment is located in a new, clean, and Art-Deco-style building. Located in the heart of downtown Berkeley, close to shops, restaurants, a few blocks from Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus
Both bedrooms are fully-furnished
Bedroom 1: 2 Beds with study table
Bedroom 2: 1 Queen Bed
Kitchencounter is fully-equipped with a dishwasher, kitchen appliances, cookware, utensils, gas stove, microwav

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Haste Street have any available units?
2110 Haste Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
What amenities does 2110 Haste Street have?
Some of 2110 Haste Street's amenities include dishwasher, media room, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Haste Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Haste Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Haste Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Haste Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 2110 Haste Street offer parking?
No, 2110 Haste Street does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Haste Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Haste Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Haste Street have a pool?
No, 2110 Haste Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Haste Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 Haste Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Haste Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Haste Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Haste Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Haste Street does not have units with air conditioning.
