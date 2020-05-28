2110 Haste Street

Amenities

dishwasher media room furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range Property Amenities media room

This is a 2-bedroom apartment in a luxury building in the heart of downtown Berkeley. The apartment is 5 mins from Downtown Berkeley Bart & UC Berkeley. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, theaters, groceries.



Please email me expressing your interest in my apartment and tell me a little about yourself and who would be renting the unit. Please include your contact information and the best time to contact you. Below is a basic description of the unit. More details are available upon request. Thank you, and welcome to Berkeley!



The deposit is $2,800. First months rent of $4,699 and the deposit of $2,800 should be paid before move-in. If you are interested in more pictures of our apartments, please let us know, and we are happy to send more information to you. . The apartment rate includes electricity and apartment amenities. Linens and towels are provided.



The Space:

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom

Livingroom: Furnished with Sofa Bed

Dining & Kitchen: Furnished and complete with amenities

Property: Apartment

Tenants: 5 Tenants Maximum

Room Mates: None -- This is a Furnished Private Unit

Towels and Sheets are Provided

Terms: Month-to-Month



Prices:

Rate: $4,699/Month

Deposit: $3,000

Rental Dates: Potentially flexible within a few days of the academic terms



Summer Session 2

Fall Semester

Spring Semester

Academic Year (Fall+Spring Semester)



Apartment Amenities:

This apartment is ideal for visiting scholars, travelers, responsible professionals, UC Berkeley students, , short-term contract workers.

The apartment is located in a new, clean, and Art-Deco-style building. Located in the heart of downtown Berkeley, close to shops, restaurants, a few blocks from Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus

Both bedrooms are fully-furnished

Bedroom 1: 2 Beds with study table

Bedroom 2: 1 Queen Bed

Kitchencounter is fully-equipped with a dishwasher, kitchen appliances, cookware, utensils, gas stove, microwav