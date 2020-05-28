2110 Haste Street

Amenities
This is a 2-bedroom apartment in a luxury building in the heart of downtown Berkeley. The apartment is 5 mins from Downtown Berkeley Bart & UC Berkeley. Walking distance to restaurants, stores, theaters, groceries.
Please email me expressing your interest in my apartment and tell me a little about yourself and who would be renting the unit. Please include your contact information and the best time to contact you. Below is a basic description of the unit. More details are available upon request. Thank you, and welcome to Berkeley!
The deposit is $2,800. First months rent of $4,699 and the deposit of $2,800 should be paid before move-in. If you are interested in more pictures of our apartments, please let us know, and we are happy to send more information to you. . The apartment rate includes electricity and apartment amenities. Linens and towels are provided.
The Space:
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bathroom
Livingroom: Furnished with Sofa Bed
Dining & Kitchen: Furnished and complete with amenities
Property: Apartment
Tenants: 5 Tenants Maximum
Room Mates: None -- This is a Furnished Private Unit
Towels and Sheets are Provided
Terms: Month-to-Month
Prices:
Rate: $4,699/Month
Deposit: $3,000
Rental Dates: Potentially flexible within a few days of the academic terms
Summer Session 2
Fall Semester
Spring Semester
Academic Year (Fall+Spring Semester)
Apartment Amenities:
This apartment is ideal for visiting scholars, travelers, responsible professionals, UC Berkeley students, , short-term contract workers.
The apartment is located in a new, clean, and Art-Deco-style building. Located in the heart of downtown Berkeley, close to shops, restaurants, a few blocks from Downtown Berkeley Bart and UC Berkeley campus
Both bedrooms are fully-furnished
Bedroom 1: 2 Beds with study table
Bedroom 2: 1 Queen Bed
Kitchencounter is fully-equipped with a dishwasher, kitchen appliances, cookware, utensils, gas stove, microwav