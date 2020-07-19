1948 8th Street Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is centrally located and just minutes’ walk away to the various establishments in Downtown Berkeley, in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated area.



Its comfortable and bright interior offers big windows with blinds and premium flooring. The kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, a brand-new refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. A small vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating for climate control. There are available coin-operated washer and dryer in the laundry room. It comes with off-street parking, no permit needed. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



This is a pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed.



The tenant pays for gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for water and trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RUjtt8VQBg3



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 97

Bike Score: 95



Nearby parks: James Kenney Park, Berkeley Way Mini-Park, and Strawberry Creek Park.



Bus lines:

51B University - College – Rockridge - 0.1 mile

802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile

FS Shattuck - University Transbay - 0.1 mile

G Colusa - Solano Transbay - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

CC Capitol Corridor - 0.3 mile

OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile

RD-S



(RLNE5914793)