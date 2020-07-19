All apartments in Berkeley
1948 8th Street Unit 1

1948 8th St · (408) 917-0430
Location

1948 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
West Berkeley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is centrally located and just minutes’ walk away to the various establishments in Downtown Berkeley, in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated area.

Its comfortable and bright interior offers big windows with blinds and premium flooring. The kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, a brand-new refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. A small vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating for climate control. There are available coin-operated washer and dryer in the laundry room. It comes with off-street parking, no permit needed. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

This is a pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed.

The tenant pays for gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for water and trash.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RUjtt8VQBg3

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 97
Bike Score: 95

Nearby parks: James Kenney Park, Berkeley Way Mini-Park, and Strawberry Creek Park.

Bus lines:
51B University - College – Rockridge - 0.1 mile
802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile
FS Shattuck - University Transbay - 0.1 mile
G Colusa - Solano Transbay - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
CC Capitol Corridor - 0.3 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
RD-S

(RLNE5914793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1948 8th Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1948 8th Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 8th Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1948 8th Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 8th Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 8th Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 8th Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
