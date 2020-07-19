1948 8th Street Unit 1

Amenities
Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley. This unit is centrally located and just minutes’ walk away to the various establishments in Downtown Berkeley, in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise rated area.
Its comfortable and bright interior offers big windows with blinds and premium flooring. The kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinetry, a brand-new refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. A small vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating for climate control. There are available coin-operated washer and dryer in the laundry room. It comes with off-street parking, no permit needed. Smoking is prohibited in the property.
This is a pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed.
The tenant pays for gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for water and trash.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RUjtt8VQBg3
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 97
Bike Score: 95
Nearby parks: James Kenney Park, Berkeley Way Mini-Park, and Strawberry Creek Park.
Bus lines:
51B University - College – Rockridge - 0.1 mile
802 San Pablo All Nighter - 0.1 mile
FS Shattuck - University Transbay - 0.1 mile
G Colusa - Solano Transbay - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
CC Capitol Corridor - 0.3 mile
OR-N Richmond - 0.8 mile
RD-S
