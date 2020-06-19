Amenities

Move-in special! $1000.00 off you 1st full month's rent!



Beautiful four-bedroom apartment right across Ashby BART station!



Features:



- 4 bed / 2 bath

- Washer and dryer included

- Laminate floors

- Stainless steel appliances



Rental Terms:

- $49 Application Fee per adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

- Residents are responsible for all utilities, water and sewer service billed through rubs.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1923-Ashby-Ave-Berkeley-CA-94703



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



