All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1923 Ashby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1923 Ashby Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1923 Ashby Ave

1923 Ashby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
South Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special! $1000.00 off you 1st full month's rent!

Beautiful four-bedroom apartment right across Ashby BART station!

Features:

- 4 bed / 2 bath
- Washer and dryer included
- Laminate floors
- Stainless steel appliances

Rental Terms:
- $49 Application Fee per adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
- Residents are responsible for all utilities, water and sewer service billed through rubs.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/1923-Ashby-Ave-Berkeley-CA-94703

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5570394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Ashby Ave have any available units?
1923 Ashby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
Is 1923 Ashby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Ashby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Ashby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Ashby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave offer parking?
No, 1923 Ashby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 Ashby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave have a pool?
No, 1923 Ashby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1923 Ashby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Ashby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Ashby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Ashby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with BalconyBerkeley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Berkeley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law