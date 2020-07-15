All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

1736 Addison St Upper

1736 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94703
Central Berkeley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Beautiful, Private Upper Unit! - Property Id: 292127

Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in. Enjoy a
wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to
downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a
plethora of restaurants. Close to UC Berkeley, downtown Berkeley BART
and the AC transit bus system.
Close to everything, yet a world away. The unit is on the 2nd floor of a 2
story building with a small deck. The large kitchen overlooks the garden
and there is one off street parking spot. Hardwood floors and area rugs.
The living room has a couch, chair and flat screen TV. The master bedroom has a queen bed with a comfortable sitting chair by
the window.
The 2nd bedroom has a day bed which can open up to 2 twin beds. Sealy
Posturepedic mattresses are very comfortable. There is also a small desk.
The bathroom has a tub and shower combo.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a unit below you so we ask you to be aware of
noise levels. This 2
bedroom might not be suitable for people with small children.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292127
Property Id 292127

(RLNE5825450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Addison St Upper have any available units?
1736 Addison St Upper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkeley, CA.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Addison St Upper have?
Some of 1736 Addison St Upper's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Addison St Upper currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Addison St Upper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Addison St Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 Addison St Upper is pet friendly.
Does 1736 Addison St Upper offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Addison St Upper offers parking.
Does 1736 Addison St Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Addison St Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Addison St Upper have a pool?
No, 1736 Addison St Upper does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Addison St Upper have accessible units?
No, 1736 Addison St Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Addison St Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Addison St Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
