1736 Addison St Upper

Beautiful, Private Upper Unit! - Property Id: 292127
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in. Enjoy a
wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to
downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a
plethora of restaurants. Close to UC Berkeley, downtown Berkeley BART
and the AC transit bus system.
Close to everything, yet a world away. The unit is on the 2nd floor of a 2
story building with a small deck. The large kitchen overlooks the garden
and there is one off street parking spot. Hardwood floors and area rugs.
The living room has a couch, chair and flat screen TV. The master bedroom has a queen bed with a comfortable sitting chair by
the window.
The 2nd bedroom has a day bed which can open up to 2 twin beds. Sealy
Posturepedic mattresses are very comfortable. There is also a small desk.
The bathroom has a tub and shower combo.
PLEASE NOTE: There is a unit below you so we ask you to be aware of
noise levels. This 2
bedroom might not be suitable for people with small children.
Property Id 292127
(RLNE5825450)