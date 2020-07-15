1736 Addison St Upper

Amenities

Beautiful, Private Upper Unit! - Property Id: 292127



Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in. Enjoy a

wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to

downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a

plethora of restaurants. Close to UC Berkeley, downtown Berkeley BART

and the AC transit bus system.

Close to everything, yet a world away. The unit is on the 2nd floor of a 2

story building with a small deck. The large kitchen overlooks the garden

and there is one off street parking spot. Hardwood floors and area rugs.

The living room has a couch, chair and flat screen TV. The master bedroom has a queen bed with a comfortable sitting chair by

the window.

The 2nd bedroom has a day bed which can open up to 2 twin beds. Sealy

Posturepedic mattresses are very comfortable. There is also a small desk.

The bathroom has a tub and shower combo.

PLEASE NOTE: There is a unit below you so we ask you to be aware of

noise levels. This 2

bedroom might not be suitable for people with small children.

