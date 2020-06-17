All apartments in Berkeley
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1631 Stuart Street Unit B

1631 Stuart St · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1631 Stuart St, Berkeley, CA 94703
South Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex property rental in the friendly South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. A kitchen with a tiled backsplash equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. The bedrooms are nice and bright with built-in closets. Coin-operated washers and dryers are provided for your laundry needs. The exterior features a yard for outdoor activities. Accessible to public transportation and a business center.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oKusmKjjbjG

Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.

Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Grove Park, San Pablo Park, and Moellering Field.

The propertys Walkscore is 77/100 and Bikescore is 100/100. This is a Very Walkable location and a Bikers Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

(RLNE5615340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have any available units?
1631 Stuart Street Unit B has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have?
Some of 1631 Stuart Street Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Stuart Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Stuart Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Stuart Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Stuart Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Stuart Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
