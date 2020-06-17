1631 Stuart Street Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr maintenance internet access

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex property rental in the friendly South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. A kitchen with a tiled backsplash equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. The bedrooms are nice and bright with built-in closets. Coin-operated washers and dryers are provided for your laundry needs. The exterior features a yard for outdoor activities. Accessible to public transportation and a business center.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Additional Details:

On-street parking is available.



Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Grove Park, San Pablo Park, and Moellering Field.



The propertys Walkscore is 77/100 and Bikescore is 100/100. This is a Very Walkable location and a Bikers Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



(RLNE5615340)