1631 Stuart Street Unit B

Amenities
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex property rental in the friendly South Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.
The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors. A kitchen with a tiled backsplash equipped with granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. The bedrooms are nice and bright with built-in closets. Coin-operated washers and dryers are provided for your laundry needs. The exterior features a yard for outdoor activities. Accessible to public transportation and a business center.
Tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oKusmKjjbjG
Additional Details:
On-street parking is available.
Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.
Nearby Parks: Grove Park, San Pablo Park, and Moellering Field.
The propertys Walkscore is 77/100 and Bikescore is 100/100. This is a Very Walkable location and a Bikers Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.
(RLNE5615340)