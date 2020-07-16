All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1528 Oxford Street 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1528 Oxford Street 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

1528 Oxford Street 1

1528 Oxford Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
North Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1528 Oxford Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,999

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms apartment property rental in the North Berkeley neighborhood.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood and tile floors, as well as windows with blinds for privacy. A kitchen with smooth granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range. The comfortable bedrooms are perfect for getting a good night’s sleep. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Electric heating is installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
The carports parking costs $130/month (paid to the landlord), while street parking with a city permit is $40/ year (paid to the City of Berkeley).

This is a pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent and pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Live Oak Park, Berkeley Rose Garden, Codornices Park, and Ohlone Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 95/100 and Bike Score is 87/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable location so daily errands do not require a car.

(RLNE5886942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have any available units?
1528 Oxford Street 1 has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have?
Some of 1528 Oxford Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Oxford Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Oxford Street 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Oxford Street 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Oxford Street 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Oxford Street 1 offers parking.
Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 Oxford Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have a pool?
No, 1528 Oxford Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 1528 Oxford Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Oxford Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Oxford Street 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1528 Oxford Street 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with GaragesBerkeley Apartments with Parking
Berkeley Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity