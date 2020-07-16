1528 Oxford Street 1

Amenities

Captivating, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms apartment property rental in the North Berkeley neighborhood.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood and tile floors, as well as windows with blinds for privacy. A kitchen with smooth granite countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range. The comfortable bedrooms are perfect for getting a good night’s sleep. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided. Electric heating is installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, and internet. Landlord will cover the trash and sewage.



Additional Details:

The carports parking costs $130/month (paid to the landlord), while street parking with a city permit is $40/ year (paid to the City of Berkeley).



This is a pet-friendly home with a $50 pet rent and pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Live Oak Park, Berkeley Rose Garden, Codornices Park, and Ohlone Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 95/100 and Bike Score is 87/100. This is a Walker’s Paradise and Very Bikeable location so daily errands do not require a car.



