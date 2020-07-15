1517 Walnut St Apt 6

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Apartment 6 Available 07/27/20 Rated a solid 92 out of 100 on Walkscore, this 1920s building is packed with old Mediterranean Berkeley charm plus beautifully renovated apartment interiors! From modern white shaker cabinets to gorgeous quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. There are large windows throughout the space which reflect ample amounts of natural sunlight off of the wood flooring

One Bedroom one bathroom, comes with bay views including the view of the Golden Gate Bridge



This apartment in one of Berkeley's most desirable, walkable neighborhoods - Chez Panisse down the street, the original Peet's Coffee as your neighbor, all the restaurants and cafes of the Gourmet Ghetto, eclectic shops, the beauty of Tilden Park less than a 10-minute drive away, and a 9-minute bike ride to North Berkeley BART Station.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Arched ceilings

- Custom woodwork

- Beautiful arched windows with Bay views

- Pristine wood flooring

- Balcony



Community Features:

- Smoke-free.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Utilities are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887539)