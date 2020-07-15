All apartments in Berkeley
1517 Walnut St Apt 6

1517 Walnut Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1517 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
North Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 6 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Apartment 6 Available 07/27/20 Rated a solid 92 out of 100 on Walkscore, this 1920s building is packed with old Mediterranean Berkeley charm plus beautifully renovated apartment interiors! From modern white shaker cabinets to gorgeous quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. There are large windows throughout the space which reflect ample amounts of natural sunlight off of the wood flooring
One Bedroom one bathroom, comes with bay views including the view of the Golden Gate Bridge

This apartment in one of Berkeley's most desirable, walkable neighborhoods - Chez Panisse down the street, the original Peet's Coffee as your neighbor, all the restaurants and cafes of the Gourmet Ghetto, eclectic shops, the beauty of Tilden Park less than a 10-minute drive away, and a 9-minute bike ride to North Berkeley BART Station.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Arched ceilings
- Custom woodwork
- Beautiful arched windows with Bay views
- Pristine wood flooring
- Balcony

Community Features:
- Smoke-free.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Utilities are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have any available units?
1517 Walnut St Apt 6 has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have?
Some of 1517 Walnut St Apt 6's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Walnut St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 offers parking.
Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Walnut St Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
