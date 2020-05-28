All apartments in Berkeley
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.

1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard · (510) 584-9078
Location

1171 Grizzly Peak Boulevard, Berkeley, CA 94708
Cragmont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. · Avail. Jul 10

$4,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.
Walking past the yard and entering through the front door, the large open floor plan showcases the homes details and attraction. A beautifully appointed kitchen is fully equipped and features an island, quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining area offer views of the large yard and hillside. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home which features updated bathrooms were custom designed.
With its sunny, family friendly neighborhood and easy access to downtown Berkeley, UC Berkeley, The Gourmet Ghetto, Solano Avenue and Tilden Park, this wonderful home is perfectly located for a Bay Area lifestyle! This home was original built in 1953 and is approximately 1208 square feet. Additional features include:
*Hardwood Floors
*Stylish Bathrooms
*Tandem Off-Street Parking
*Large Basement Storage
*Private Deck
*AC Transit Line 67
*Close Attractions: Solano and Shattuck Avenues' Shops and Eateries, East Bay Regional Parks, Berkeley Rose Garden, and Tilden Regional Park and Trails, Downtown Berkeley
*http://www.gourmetghetto.org/
*http://www.solanoavenueassn.org/
* http://offmetro.com/sf/485/things-to-do-in-north-berkeley/
*Minutes to Highway 80 and 13 and Surrounding Freeways to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and BART

Welcome Home!

Lease Terms:
Lease Term Negotiable
Tenant is Responsible for Utilities and Garden
This is Non-Smoking Home
Renter's Insurance Required

CONTACT:
Marty Chan DRE# 01400871 or Bonita Chinn
Phone: 510-584-9078
Email: rentals@discoinvest.com
Website: www.discoinvest.com
DRE# 01911108

(RLNE2681683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have any available units?
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have?
Some of 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
