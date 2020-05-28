Amenities

1171 Grizzly Peak Blvd. Available 07/10/20 North Berkeley Hills Contemporary Mid-Century Three Bedroom Home Coming Soon - Located in the picturesque hills of North Berkeley, we are proud to present a charming home that embraces light and tranquility.

Walking past the yard and entering through the front door, the large open floor plan showcases the homes details and attraction. A beautifully appointed kitchen is fully equipped and features an island, quartz counters, white shaker cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The living room and dining area offer views of the large yard and hillside. Hardwood floors flow throughout the home which features updated bathrooms were custom designed.

With its sunny, family friendly neighborhood and easy access to downtown Berkeley, UC Berkeley, The Gourmet Ghetto, Solano Avenue and Tilden Park, this wonderful home is perfectly located for a Bay Area lifestyle! This home was original built in 1953 and is approximately 1208 square feet. Additional features include:

*Hardwood Floors

*Stylish Bathrooms

*Tandem Off-Street Parking

*Large Basement Storage

*Private Deck

*AC Transit Line 67

*Close Attractions: Solano and Shattuck Avenues' Shops and Eateries, East Bay Regional Parks, Berkeley Rose Garden, and Tilden Regional Park and Trails, Downtown Berkeley

*http://www.gourmetghetto.org/

*http://www.solanoavenueassn.org/

* http://offmetro.com/sf/485/things-to-do-in-north-berkeley/

*Minutes to Highway 80 and 13 and Surrounding Freeways to the Greater San Francisco Bay Area and BART



Welcome Home!



Lease Terms:

Lease Term Negotiable

Tenant is Responsible for Utilities and Garden

This is Non-Smoking Home

Renter's Insurance Required



CONTACT:

Marty Chan DRE# 01400871 or Bonita Chinn

Phone: 510-584-9078

Email: rentals@discoinvest.com

Website: www.discoinvest.com

DRE# 01911108



