1138 Addison Street

I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer.



The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue. Great location for bikers and public transportation users; bus stops are 1 block away while BART is only a 15 minute walk. There are coffee shops, grocery stores and restaurants nearby. Mi Tierra, Mi Ranchito, 7-Eleven, 99 Cent store, Berkeley Public Library, Little Caesar's, and Target are all within a couple blocks of the property. The bedroom is a 12x13 unit able to fit a bed and desk or dresser. Bedrooms lock and have full-sized closets with mirror doors. There are windows in every room of the apartment providing a lot of natural light and ventilation. The living space is large with tiled floors making it very easy to clean.



Rent is $874 a month and includes water and garbage. Electricity and internet bills are split with 2 other residents.



Available to rent immediately; move in anytime.



If you have any other questions, feel free to contact me!