Berkeley, CA
1138 Addison Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

1138 Addison Street

(510) 220-0903
Location

1138 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA 94702
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 156 sqft

Amenities

coffee bar
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I am a resident of the house Nocturne. We're looking for a housemate, moving in anytime, for approximately a year's lease or longer.

The house is located near the intersection of San Pablo & University Avenue. Great location for bikers and public transportation users; bus stops are 1 block away while BART is only a 15 minute walk. There are coffee shops, grocery stores and restaurants nearby. Mi Tierra, Mi Ranchito, 7-Eleven, 99 Cent store, Berkeley Public Library, Little Caesar's, and Target are all within a couple blocks of the property. The bedroom is a 12x13 unit able to fit a bed and desk or dresser. Bedrooms lock and have full-sized closets with mirror doors. There are windows in every room of the apartment providing a lot of natural light and ventilation. The living space is large with tiled floors making it very easy to clean.

Rent is $874 a month and includes water and garbage. Electricity and internet bills are split with 2 other residents.

Available to rent immediately; move in anytime.

If you have any other questions, feel free to contact me!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Addison Street have any available units?
1138 Addison Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
Is 1138 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkeley.
Does 1138 Addison Street offer parking?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1138 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 Addison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 Addison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
