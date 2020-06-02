1019 Channing Way Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

HURRY!! Avail of this $1000 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before July 15, 2020



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Charming, 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental in the productive neighborhood of West Berkeley. It’s close to Cal Berkeley, just 1.5 miles to and from the school!



The nice, unfurnished interior features a laminated flooring. The lovely, kitchen has granite countertops, oven/range, and refrigerator. Other additions to the house are the shared washer and dryer along with central forced-air heating. The exterior features a yard - perfect for outdoor activities with the family. Driveway and on-street parking are included in rent. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome in the property. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenant’s responsibilities are water electricity, trash, and sewage. The landlord is responsible for landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XjJnJAJY44Z



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Walk score: 93

Bike score: 93



This location is a Walker’s Paradise and a Biker’s Paradise, so daily errands can be accomplished on a bike.



Nearby Parks: Strawberry Creek Park, Acton Playground, and Aquatic Park.



