All apartments in Berkeley
Find more places like 1019 Channing Way Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkeley, CA
/
1019 Channing Way Unit A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

1019 Channing Way Unit A

1019 Channing Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berkeley
See all
West Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1019 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94710
West Berkeley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
playground
24hr maintenance
HURRY!! Avail of this $1000 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before July 15, 2020

PLUS!!!
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Charming, 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental in the productive neighborhood of West Berkeley. It’s close to Cal Berkeley, just 1.5 miles to and from the school!

The nice, unfurnished interior features a laminated flooring. The lovely, kitchen has granite countertops, oven/range, and refrigerator. Other additions to the house are the shared washer and dryer along with central forced-air heating. The exterior features a yard - perfect for outdoor activities with the family. Driveway and on-street parking are included in rent. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome in the property. Smoking is prohibited.
Tenant’s responsibilities are water electricity, trash, and sewage. The landlord is responsible for landscaping. This property is open to Section 8 applicants.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XjJnJAJY44Z

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Walk score: 93
Bike score: 93

This location is a Walker’s Paradise and a Biker’s Paradise, so daily errands can be accomplished on a bike.

Nearby Parks: Strawberry Creek Park, Acton Playground, and Aquatic Park.

(RLNE5743552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have any available units?
1019 Channing Way Unit A has a unit available for $4,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Berkeley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Berkeley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have?
Some of 1019 Channing Way Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Channing Way Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Channing Way Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Channing Way Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Channing Way Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A offer parking?
No, 1019 Channing Way Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Channing Way Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have a pool?
No, 1019 Channing Way Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1019 Channing Way Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Channing Way Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Channing Way Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1019 Channing Way Unit A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Hillside Village
1797 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
The Addison Berkeley
1950 Addison Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St
Berkeley, CA 94710
Telegraph Gardens
3001 Telegraph Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
1122U
1122 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702

Similar Pages

Berkeley 1 BedroomsBerkeley 2 Bedrooms
Berkeley Apartments with GaragesBerkeley Apartments with Parking
Berkeley Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Fairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BerkeleyDowntown Berkeley
South Berkeley
North Berkeley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-BerkeleyBerkeley City College
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity