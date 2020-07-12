/
/
/
del paso manor
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Del Paso Manor, Arden-Arcade, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1005 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3910 El Camino Ave
3910 El Camino Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Great Two Bedroom that Shows Pride of Ownership - This 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex has it all from beautiful wood flooring in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Tons of cabinet space in large kitchen with nook.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2446 Ione Street
2446 Ione Street, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Charismatic 2 Bedroom Duplex in desirable neighborhood - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex is in a great neighborhood near Carmichael and features a large living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases, two wall A/C
Results within 1 mile of Del Paso Manor
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Sur Apartments
2927 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 200 yards east of Town & Country Village shopping center, SUR Apartments at 2927 is one of California's finest apartment communities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Amber Grove
4009 Marconi Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Amber Grove Apartments in Sacramento, CA!\n\nNestled in the heart of Sacramento, Amber Grove Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2833 Sweet Way
2833 Sweet Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1026 sqft
2833 Sweet Way Available 08/21/20 Wonderful Arden Area 2bd/1ba Duplex with Bonus Room & Garage - This Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Arden area of Sacramento near Fulton Avenue & El Camino Avenue.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3408 Kevin Court
3408 Kevin Court, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1749 sqft
3408 Kevin Court Available 08/24/20 Wonderful 3bd/2ba Home near Whitney & Watt Avenue - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located near Whitney & Watt Avenue in Sacramento.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3810 Random Ln
3810 Random Lane, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5288 sqft
Grand Ranch Style Home in Prestigious Arden Oaks! Freshly updated with new carpet & paint. Hardwood floors, Gourmet Chef's Kitchen with granite counter & center island. Multi-generational open floor plan with separate living spaces.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3001 Marconi Avenue
3001 Marconi Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1415 sqft
Home For Rent! - This 2bd /1 ba home has a "2" Car Detached Garage and will be ready for your family soon! This home has a Living/ Family Room. Separate Laundry Room, Freshly painted throughout, New Carpet and Vinyl flooring.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4840 Robertson Avenue
4840 Robertson Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1807 sqft
To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
1 of 42
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3345 Mission Ave
3345 Mission Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
3345 Mission Ave Available 11/01/19 Remodeled Modern 3 Bed 2 Bath 1,670 sqft Carmichael Home - Rental Qualifications and Policies for this property: FICO score of 600 or higher. Income of three times the rent. No evictions nor open bankruptcies.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
4095 Cresta Way
4095 Cresta Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1251 sqft
Beautiful updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Arden. This home features an updated kitchen, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, new paint and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Del Paso Manor
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,350
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
The Eleven Hundred Apartments
1100 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1200 sqft
This upscale community is in an easy-to-access area. On-site amenities include four lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and a playground. Apartments are all spacious and include stainless steel appliances and wood-like flooring.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
965 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
916 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,249
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Woodlake Close
2059 Royal Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Woodlake Close offers cozy one and two bedroom apartments for rent that offer spacious kitchens, full-size washer and dryer in every unit, fireplace, patio or balcony, closet organizers and central heat and air.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
52 Units Available
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CANorth Highlands, CALa Riviera, CARosemont, CAFoothill Farms, CAGold River, CAFlorin, CA