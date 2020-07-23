Amenities

Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Sacramento



2428 Drayton Dr is within walking distance to Country Club Plaza and close to Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center and Medical Offices, Del Paso Country Club, Town & country west, Mueller Corner Shopping Center, Town & Country Village, El Camino Fundamental HS, Del Paso Manor Elementary, with easy access to 80, just a 20 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/2 bath home

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal

- Air conditioner

- Electric heating system

- Washer and dryer

- Laminate flooring

- Patio

- Porch

- Garage



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- Flat fee of $175.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



