Home
/
Arden-Arcade, CA
/
2428 Drayton Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2428 Drayton Dr

2428 Drayton Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2428 Drayton Drive, Arden-Arcade, CA 95825
Cottage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Single family House in Sacramento

2428 Drayton Dr is within walking distance to Country Club Plaza and close to Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center and Medical Offices, Del Paso Country Club, Town & country west, Mueller Corner Shopping Center, Town & Country Village, El Camino Fundamental HS, Del Paso Manor Elementary, with easy access to 80, just a 20 min ride to Downtown Sacramento.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/2 bath home
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal
- Air conditioner
- Electric heating system
- Washer and dryer
- Laminate flooring
- Patio
- Porch
- Garage

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- Flat fee of $175.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (916) 249-2228 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Drayton Dr have any available units?
2428 Drayton Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2428 Drayton Dr have?
Some of 2428 Drayton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Drayton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Drayton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Drayton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Drayton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arden-Arcade.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Drayton Dr offers parking.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 Drayton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr have a pool?
No, 2428 Drayton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2428 Drayton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Drayton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Drayton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2428 Drayton Dr has units with air conditioning.
