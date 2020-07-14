All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 736 W Camino Real Ave # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

736 W Camino Real Ave # B

736 W Camino Real Ave · (323) 657-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 736 W Camino Real Ave # B · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Arcadia Luxury Townhouse Near Westfield Santa Anita Mall - This must see luxury two story condominium/townhome built in 2015 offers a spacious, open floor plan with recessed lighting throughout. The designer kitchen offers Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliance, and ample cupboard space. This home includes wood flooring in the kitchen and living room, and carpet flooring for the bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a master bath with dual vanities, separate shower stall and jacuzzi tub. The two additional bedrooms are also masters that include full bathrooms with shower. The attached two car garage includes washer and dryer hookups with ample space for your appliances.

Located within a quiet, gated community in a highly desirable part of Arcadia, this property is in close proximity to Westfield Santa Anita Mall, LA Fitness, restaurants and supermarkets with quick and easy access to the 10 and 210 Freeway.

-To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text CAMINO to (763)225-1739

-Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant: July 18 - July 31, 2020 (Must Apply by July 15, 2020)

-Utilities Included: Trash (Tenants responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer)

-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.

-No pets allowed.

-School District: Temple City Unified School District

-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)

-One year lease minimum

-Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

(RLNE4201807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have any available units?
736 W Camino Real Ave # B has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have?
Some of 736 W Camino Real Ave # B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 W Camino Real Ave # B currently offering any rent specials?
736 W Camino Real Ave # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 W Camino Real Ave # B pet-friendly?
No, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B offer parking?
Yes, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B offers parking.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have a pool?
No, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B does not have a pool.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have accessible units?
No, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B does not have accessible units.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B has units with dishwashers.
Does 736 W Camino Real Ave # B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 736 W Camino Real Ave # B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 736 W Camino Real Ave # B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity