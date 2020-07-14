736 W Camino Real Ave # B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Arcadia Luxury Townhouse Near Westfield Santa Anita Mall - This must see luxury two story condominium/townhome built in 2015 offers a spacious, open floor plan with recessed lighting throughout. The designer kitchen offers Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel appliance, and ample cupboard space. This home includes wood flooring in the kitchen and living room, and carpet flooring for the bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has two closets, one of which is a walk-in, and a master bath with dual vanities, separate shower stall and jacuzzi tub. The two additional bedrooms are also masters that include full bathrooms with shower. The attached two car garage includes washer and dryer hookups with ample space for your appliances.



Located within a quiet, gated community in a highly desirable part of Arcadia, this property is in close proximity to Westfield Santa Anita Mall, LA Fitness, restaurants and supermarkets with quick and easy access to the 10 and 210 Freeway.



-To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text CAMINO to (763)225-1739



-Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant: July 18 - July 31, 2020 (Must Apply by July 15, 2020)



-Utilities Included: Trash (Tenants responsible for Electricity, Gas, Water and Sewer)



-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months. A credit score of 650 and above is preferred.



-No pets allowed.



-School District: Temple City Unified School District



-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)



-One year lease minimum



-Appliances Included: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer



(RLNE4201807)