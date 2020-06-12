/
2 bedroom apartments
134 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
50 Eldorado St 2
50 El Dorado Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BR Classic in Arcadia! A great city to live in! - Property Id: 117143 550 square feet All layouts are very similar Laundry on-site One parking spot included Owner pays water only No pets Please try to bring any other
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
113 Genoa Street
113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
675 sqft
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
767 Southview Road
767 Southview Road, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely updated 2bed/2bath upstairs apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Arcadia. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, lots of cabinets for storage, and double sinks. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant and not under owner's warranty.
Results within 1 mile of Arcadia
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
East San Gabriel
6 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
911 W Olive Avenue
911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners.
Results within 5 miles of Arcadia
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,014
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1033 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Alhambra
37 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Freeway Corridor
5 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
PresidentStreets
3 Units Available
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1000 sqft
Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
938 sqft
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Northwest El Monte
3 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
