3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
140 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1526 Hyland Avenue
1526 Hyland Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1907 sqft
Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1410 S 10th Avenue
1410 South 10th Avenue, Arcadia, CA
Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
454 W Huntington Drive
454 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1715 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
143 Alice Street
143 Alice St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1567 sqft
One year old new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
257 W Woodruff Avenue
257 West Woodruff Avenue, Arcadia, CA
Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
205 San Luis Rey Road
205 San Luis Rey Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1839 sqft
This beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood. It has an open floor plan throughout with living room, dinning area, and big family room.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
625 West Wistaria Ave
625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Arcadia
Norwood Cherrylee
1 Unit Available
4303 Huddart Ave
4303 Huddart Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Corner lot home with a pool - This recently remodeled home sits on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom. New paint and flooring throughout, inside laundry room and hook ups. Gated backyard with a pool.
Temple City
1 Unit Available
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
9072 Arcadia Avenue
9072 Arcadia Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
Temple city school, huge bush garden type back yard. Traditional style 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms ( one bedroom downstairs) single family house , located within temple city school district area.
