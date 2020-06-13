101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA

Despite the penny arcade sounding name, Arcadia is anything but antique. Inspired by the Greek city of the same name, it's been considered in the past by Bloomberg as one of the "Best Places to Raise Your Kids" (but who's asking them, anyway?).

Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing. See more