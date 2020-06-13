101 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Arcadia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Arcadia
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,019
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
East San Gabriel
5 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Monrovia
1 Unit Available
615 Linwood Ave C
615 Linwood Ave, Monrovia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Beautiful 1 bedroom with excellent mountain views - Property Id: 287477 Park Place apartments are tucked in cozily in the San Gabriel Valley Region. Designed with beautiful landscaping, flowers, and hundred-year-old trees gracing the grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Arcadia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Alhambra
35 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,944
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
PresidentStreets
3 Units Available
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, is the charming Foothills at Eaton Canyon community. Here, traditional and style meet with modern conveniences and distinguished interior amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,479
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
559 sqft
Hipster Style Apartments...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
296 N Oakland Ave is a 25-unit fully renovated beautiful community located in the highly desirable City of Pasadena, CA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,625
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Madison Court Apartments is located blocks from Old Town Pasadena, where you can enjoy theatres, restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 22 at 01:22pm
$
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
City Guide for Arcadia, CA

Despite the penny arcade sounding name, Arcadia is anything but antique. Inspired by the Greek city of the same name, it's been considered in the past by Bloomberg as one of the "Best Places to Raise Your Kids" (but who's asking them, anyway?).

Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Arcadia, CA

Finding an apartment in Arcadia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

