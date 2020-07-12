120 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA with parking
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 60
1 of 32
1 of 7
1 of 4
1 of 28
Despite the penny arcade sounding name, Arcadia is anything but antique. Inspired by the Greek city of the same name, it's been considered in the past by Bloomberg as one of the "Best Places to Raise Your Kids" (but who's asking them, anyway?).
Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcadia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.