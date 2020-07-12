Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcadia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,985
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
736 W Camino Real Ave # B
736 W Camino Real Ave, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1580 sqft
Two Weeks Free Rent for Qualified Applicant! 3 Bedroom/3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
302 East Las Flores Avenue
302 East Las Flores Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1624 sqft
its a really nice home really beautiful home

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1231 S Golden West Avenue
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Furnished Condo Located in Arcadia with excellent Temple City schools. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath in 1122 sqft. Convenience location with walking distance to 99 Ranch Supermarket and shopping plaza, banks, post office, restaurants....

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1050 Panorama Drive
1050 Panorama Drive, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3019 sqft
Desirable Lower Rancho Location! Impeccable Turn key Ranch style home on coveted Panorama Drive near distinguished Arcadia Hugo Reid Elem. school. Wonderful single story home with a very spacious living area over 3,000 sqft.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
416 Drake Road
416 Drake Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1596 sqft
Beautiful single family home in City of Arcadia is for lease. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, living area 1596 sq ft, lot size 9634 sq ft., situated in Santa Anita Village in Arcadia. Great floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,880
2746 sqft
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
408 S 2nd Avenue
408 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2030 sqft
Beautifully situated front unit detached townhome (no common walls) built in year 2000, with dual electric Vehicle (EV) charger and second low rate panel located in the garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
2150 Highland Vista Drive
2150 Highland Vista Drive, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3717 sqft
Graham Briggs designed home, high on the hills of Arcadia in the prestigious Highland Oaks area, home to the top rated Highland Oaks School District. This home was built in 2005 with no details spared.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
726 Fairview Avenue
726 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1610 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION***** This 2-story townhouse built in 2009, Designed by Robert Tong.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
454 W Huntington Drive
454 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1715 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.

1 of 13

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
625 West Wistaria Ave
625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2928 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
55 Eldorado Street
55 El Dorado Street, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1816 sqft
Stunning 2-Story Condominium with Convenient Arcadia Location. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Arcadia
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
34 Units Available
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
Studio
$2,225
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Michilinda Park
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
9435 Daines Dr
9435 Daines Drive, Temple City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedroom Temple City Home AVAILABLE NOW - **Interior Photos and Virtual Tour Coming Soon** This spacious 4 Bedroom Home lies in the heart of Temple City, located just a short drive to the highly regarded Santa Anita Park.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
6835 Mayesdale Avenue
6835 Mayesdale Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath Temple City School District home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, access to the laundry room and a great flow into the living and dining area which are brightly lit by French sliding doors.
City Guide for Arcadia, CA

Despite the penny arcade sounding name, Arcadia is anything but antique. Inspired by the Greek city of the same name, it's been considered in the past by Bloomberg as one of the "Best Places to Raise Your Kids" (but who's asking them, anyway?).

Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arcadia, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcadia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

