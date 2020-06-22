918 S Dylan Way

Amenities

Beautiful Cul De Sac home located in Canyon Ridge. This property includes upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast nook area. Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings give this home a bright an airy feel. Nice wood, laminate and carpeting throughout. Upgraded master suite includes walk in closet and stunningly upgraded bathroom with stone floors and granite countertops. Private yard with outdoor patio area is great for entertaining. Inside laundry room and attached garage. This one won't last long.