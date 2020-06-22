All apartments in Anaheim
918 S Dylan Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:20 PM

918 S Dylan Way

918 South Dylan Way · No Longer Available
Location

918 South Dylan Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Cul De Sac home located in Canyon Ridge. This property includes upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast nook area. Open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings give this home a bright an airy feel. Nice wood, laminate and carpeting throughout. Upgraded master suite includes walk in closet and stunningly upgraded bathroom with stone floors and granite countertops. Private yard with outdoor patio area is great for entertaining. Inside laundry room and attached garage. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S Dylan Way have any available units?
918 S Dylan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 S Dylan Way have?
Some of 918 S Dylan Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S Dylan Way currently offering any rent specials?
918 S Dylan Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S Dylan Way pet-friendly?
No, 918 S Dylan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 918 S Dylan Way offer parking?
Yes, 918 S Dylan Way does offer parking.
Does 918 S Dylan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 S Dylan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S Dylan Way have a pool?
No, 918 S Dylan Way does not have a pool.
Does 918 S Dylan Way have accessible units?
No, 918 S Dylan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S Dylan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 S Dylan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
