Amenities

parking walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming Turn-Key 3 bedroom single family home situated in a quite cul-de-sac. Property has gorgeous view from both level and lots of the nature light through out the day. Open floor plan with high vaulted ceiling. Fire place in Family room. Walk-in closet in the spacious master suite. Large backyard for you enjoyment or entertain guests. Easy access to freeways, shopping and award wining schools. Don't miss this opportunity!!