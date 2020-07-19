830 N Cambria St

Amenities

Great ranch style, 1 story family home w/great curb appeal on a large corner lot in the family friendly City of Anaheim. 1,308 square feet of living space including 4 bd, 1.75 Baths, an eat-in kitchen, and inside laundry room. Solar powered electricity installed by the city offers reduced utility bills. Huge back yard is fenced and has a large concrete pad, ideal for use as storage. A one car detached garage offers additional storage, as well. There is plenty of room for children and pets to play in the back and front yards. Neighborhood is assigned to Peter Marshall Elementary, Brookhurst Junior High, and Savanna High School. Ideally located near a variety of shopping, dining, recreation, services, and entertainment venues, including Knott's Berry Farm, West Coast University, Everest College, Dad Miller Golf Course, Brookhurst Community Park, Anaheim Convention Center, Western Medical Center. Convenient to 5 and 91 Freeways. Submit your well behaved pets for approval.

