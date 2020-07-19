All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 N Cambria St

830 N Cambria St · No Longer Available
Location

830 N Cambria St, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
4bd 1.75 Ba 1,308sf Home on Cambria in Ana $2,500 - Property Id: 92190

Great ranch style, 1 story family home w/great curb appeal on a large corner lot in the family friendly City of Anaheim. 1,308 square feet of living space including 4 bd, 1.75 Baths, an eat-in kitchen, and inside laundry room. Solar powered electricity installed by the city offers reduced utility bills. Huge back yard is fenced and has a large concrete pad, ideal for use as storage. A one car detached garage offers additional storage, as well. There is plenty of room for children and pets to play in the back and front yards. Neighborhood is assigned to Peter Marshall Elementary, Brookhurst Junior High, and Savanna High School. Ideally located near a variety of shopping, dining, recreation, services, and entertainment venues, including Knott's Berry Farm, West Coast University, Everest College, Dad Miller Golf Course, Brookhurst Community Park, Anaheim Convention Center, Western Medical Center. Convenient to 5 and 91 Freeways. Submit your well behaved pets for approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92190
Property Id 92190

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4592680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N Cambria St have any available units?
830 N Cambria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 N Cambria St have?
Some of 830 N Cambria St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 N Cambria St currently offering any rent specials?
830 N Cambria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N Cambria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 N Cambria St is pet friendly.
Does 830 N Cambria St offer parking?
Yes, 830 N Cambria St offers parking.
Does 830 N Cambria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 N Cambria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N Cambria St have a pool?
No, 830 N Cambria St does not have a pool.
Does 830 N Cambria St have accessible units?
No, 830 N Cambria St does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N Cambria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 N Cambria St does not have units with dishwashers.
