This one bedroom one bathroom apartment is located in a nice family neighborhood in anaheim. Apartment is located above the primary home. Laminate flooring, Murphy bed, driveway parking for 2 cars. ALL UTILITIES ARE PAID BY OWNER. No pets. No smoking. No washer dryer hookups on-site. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management for more information or to view the property.