807 W. Chestnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom ANAHEIM PACKING DISTRICT location - Nice and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Laundry hook ups, storage room, Central AC and Heat, Beautiful Wood Plank flooring throughout. New pavers being installed in back patio area. Located within 1 mile from Anaheim Packing District, 5 freeway and local shopping. Quiet street.



Offering a 1 year lease at $2100.00 / month and Security Deposit of $2100.00 on approved credit. No Pet Policy



For additional photos and online application go to our website: www.aceppm.com

Call for showing at 714-497-8583 or 714-745-8681



No Pets Allowed



