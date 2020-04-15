All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
807 W. Chestnut Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

807 W. Chestnut Street

807 West Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 West Chestnut Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom ANAHEIM PACKING DISTRICT location - Nice and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Laundry hook ups, storage room, Central AC and Heat, Beautiful Wood Plank flooring throughout. New pavers being installed in back patio area. Located within 1 mile from Anaheim Packing District, 5 freeway and local shopping. Quiet street.

Offering a 1 year lease at $2100.00 / month and Security Deposit of $2100.00 on approved credit. No Pet Policy

For additional photos and online application go to our website: www.aceppm.com
Call for showing at 714-497-8583 or 714-745-8681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5153995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W. Chestnut Street have any available units?
807 W. Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 W. Chestnut Street have?
Some of 807 W. Chestnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W. Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 W. Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W. Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 W. Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 807 W. Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 W. Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 807 W. Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 W. Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W. Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 807 W. Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 W. Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 807 W. Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W. Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W. Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
